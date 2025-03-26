‘Mothers of Chibok’ to Open iREP 2025

Vanessa Obioha

Joel ‘Kachi Benson’s new documentary, ‘Mothers of Chibok,’ will have its African premiere as the opening film at the 2025 iREP International Documentary Film Festival. The screening will take place on Thursday, March 27, at Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos, following its showing at Doc NYC last year.

‘Mothers of Chibok’ follows the lives of four mothers through a farming season, capturing their resilience in the aftermath of the 2014 tragedy when Boko Haram militants kidnapped their daughters in North-east Nigeria. Through this deeply personal portrayal, Benson offers a vivid depiction of their strength, faith, and undying hope.

“‘Mothers of Chibok’ is a moving story about women bravely holding onto hope in the face of adversity,” said the award-winning filmmaker. “These women are not just survivors; they are heroines. They have not forgotten their daughters, but they’ve continued living, finding moments of joy, laughter, and purpose.”

‘Mothers of Chibok’ follows Benson’s earlier virtual reality film, ‘Daughters of Chibok,’ which won the Best Immersive Story award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. Through his JB Multimedia Studios, Benson remains committed to storytelling that not only informs but also inspires tangible change in communities.

“My stories aim to serve as a catalyst for action—something that drives people to contribute to meaningful change.”

Produced by Impact Partners, known for financing independent documentaries, and Hunting Lane, a studio recognized for auteur-driven projects like ‘The Accountant,’ ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife,’ and ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness,’ ‘Mothers of Chibok’ is one of the standout films of the year.

This year’s iREP festival, themed ‘Freedom: Rights and Responsibility,’ will also feature notable films such as ‘Steps of Freedom,’ ‘Protect the Protest,’ and ‘The Bitter Feminist.’ The festival will run from March 27 to 30.