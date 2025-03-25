INEC Holds Crucial Meeting on Recall Process of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

•Constituents storm commission, as over 250,000 voters sign petition for immediate recall

•Embattled senator denies apologising to senate leadership, stands by claims of sexual harassment

Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, held a crucial meeting over the recall process of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

This was as Akpoti-Uduaghan has denied purported reports suggesting that she has apologised to the Senate leadership over the controversy that led to her suspension, standing on her claims of sexual harassment against Senator Godswill Akpabio.

However, Natasha’s constituents, yesterday, stormed the INEC headquarters in Abuja, where they demanded her immediate recall.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is presently serving six months suspension over the sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio.

A court of law had last Thursday granted an interim injunction restraining INEC, its staff, agents, privies or assigns from receiving, accepting or acting on any petition containing signatures of members of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

But, a Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, last Friday, set aside an earlier ruling that restrained INEC from receiving the recall process initiated by constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District against Natasha

The court, in its judgement, affirmed that the recall process was constitutionally valid and aligned with the civic rights of the constituents, urging the constituents to continue exercising their rights in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Nevertheless, the electoral body met yesterday to deliberate on the recall demand of the Kogi-born senator.

“The Commission is meeting on the Kogi recall process now (yesterday),” the short message from the INEC Acting Director of Publicity, Esther Chibuikem, read.

Some of her constituents had stormed the INEC headquarters with a petition dated March 21, and submitted to the commission, stating that they had lost confidence in her ability to represent them.

“We, the undersigned being duly registered voters of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, hereby invoke our rights under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to formally demand the recall of Senator Natasha Akpot-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

“In particular, this petition for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpot-Uduaghan is brought pursuant to Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), as well as INEC S Regulations and Guidelines for Recall Petitions

“Kindly recall that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as our Senator by verdict of the Court of Appeal, Abuja on Tuesday October 31, 2023 which affirmed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as winner of the February 25, 2023 Kogi Central Senatorial election

“This petition arises from our loss of confidence in the Senator on grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office, evasion of due process and a pattern of deceitful behaviour that has not only embarrassed the people of Kogi: Central constituency but has also tarnished the integrity of the Nigerian Senate and our nation’s democratic institutions

“By this petition, which we have made sure it’s signed by more than one-half of the registered voters in Kogi Central. We, hereby, demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately commence the constitutional and procedural process of recall to remove Senator Natasha Akpot-Uduaghan from office and declare her seat vacant.”

Leader of the group, Omole Charity, said they were the ones that voted her in and now they have decided to recall her.

But Akpoti-Uduaghan, has denied purported reports suggesting that she has apologised to the Senate over the controversy that led to her suspension.

In a statement on Monday, the lawmaker described the claims as “false and misleading,” reaffirming her stance on the issue that resulted in her six-month suspension.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said: “The purported reports circulating that I have apologised to the Senate and retracted my position are completely untrue. I stand firmly by my words and actions, and I have not issued any apology to the Senate or anyone regarding this matter.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals are peddling falsehoods in an attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public.”

While accusing unnamed individuals of attempting to manipulate public perception through fabricated statements, Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the public to disregard the rumours and publications, saying they did not represent her position.

She maintained that her commitment remained to truth, justice, and the people she represented.

“I, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stand firm in my resolve to never apologise for speaking my truth. The desperation to silence me is palpable, but I will not be intimidated.

“The games being played in full view of the Nigerian people will be exposed, and the corrupt individuals who have hijacked our institutions will be held accountable.

“As a senator, I have a duty to represent my constituents and uphold the principles of justice and transparency.

“My allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio were not made lightly, and I will continue to seek justice and accountability, no matter the cost.

“My six-month suspension is a clear case of political victimisation, but I will not be deterred. I will continue to fight for the rights of Nigerian women and ensure that our voices are heard.

“I urge the public to ignore the viral report claiming that I apologised to the Senate, as it is entirely false. I will continue to stand by my truth and fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity,” she vowed.