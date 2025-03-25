Foundation Donates Essential Medical Equipment to Primary Health Centre

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





First Call Aid Charitable Foundation, a non-governmental organization committed to emergency healthcare intervention, has donated essential medical equipment worth saving lives in emergency situations to Idu Primary Health Center in Karimo, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, chairperson of the foundation, Mrs. Khadijat Fashina, emphasized the emergency kits represent the foundation’s dedication to offering hope and relief during emergency, particularly for those facing financial challenges.

She said: “The launch of these emergency kits reinforces our mission to make emergency services accessible and sustainable for all, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory.”

She added that since its launch in November 2024, the foundation has focused on filling critical gaps in emergency healthcare, ensuring that no life is lost due to a lack of immediate medical intervention.

In addressing the inability of pregnant women to provide basic needs, she disclosed that the foundation donated 30 delivery kits containing sanitary pads, macintosh sheets, cord clamps, cotton wools, mucus extractor, latex gloves, olive oil, and methylated spirit.

Additionally, it provided 100 chairs, a BP apparatus for vital sign checks, and a storage shelf for medical files.

According to her: “We can’t always wait for the government to act. As individuals in a democratic society, we are also part of the government. Change starts with us,” she said, urging Nigerians to support humanitarian efforts.”

The officer in charge of the hospital, Mrs. Esther Odiba, while receiving the kits on behalf of the health centre, described the gesture as a much-needed intervention in the healthcare sector.

According to Odiba, it is heartwarming to see individuals and organizations interested in the welfare of patients, especially those who cannot afford hospital bills.

The health worker revealed that, prior to the donation, she had attempted to purchase supplies on her own as donation to indigent patients, but the high cost made it impossible.

She stated that: “This marks the first time the health center has received such a significant donation. Previously, the only other support came from a military research team, which donated two iron chairs and two examination couches during a smallpox study.

“Unlike that visit, the First Call Aid Foundation’s donation was purely an act of charity, with no strings attached” she added.

She also called on other well-meaning Nigerians to support similar initiatives, emphasizing the dire conditions in local communities.

The foundation was established in 2019, born out of a profound need to provide support for emergency situations in hospitals.