Exquisite Magazine Releases Power List for 2025

Exquisite Magazine, in partnership with the Africa Women’s CEOs Network, has announced the release of its annual Power List, celebrating men and women who champion women’s empowerment and inclusion.

To commemorate International Women’s Day and International Women’s Month, this prestigious list recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing women’s rights, equality, and representation in various sectors.

Powered by the ELOY Awards Foundation, this initiative aims to amplify the voices and efforts of those driving positive change for women across Africa.

Commenting, Publisher of Exquisite Magazine, Founder ELOY Awards Foundation, Dr. Tewa Onasanya said: “We are thrilled to honour these remarkable individuals who embody the spirit of women’s empowerment.Their tireless work inspires us all to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society.”

Also commenting, Founder Africa Women CEOs Network Dr Anino Emuwa, said:”Women have the potential to drive economic growth and social inclusion across the continent but face many obstacles. This is why we are shining a light on 50 influential women and men from diverse sectors who are driving change and dismantling barriers in order to close the gender gap, and positively reshape the future of Africa.”

They explained that the Power List will be unveiled on all social media platforms and in the special edition of Exquisite Magazine, available from 30th March.

The finalists for 2025 include: Dr. Angela Gichaga (Kenya). Gichaga is a Kenyan Medical Doctor and health systems expert. She is the CEO of Financing Alliance for Health, an organisation that collaborates with Governments and partners to design and fund community health programs across Africa. With a background in medicine, health economics, and management, Dr. Gichaga has been pivotal in advocating for sustainable health financing and strengthening health systems in low- and middle-income countries.

Marieme Esther Dassanou(Ghana). Dassanou is the Director of Gender and Programs at Mastercard Foundation. Until recently, she managed the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) an initiative of the African Development Bank to reduce the $42 billion access to finance gap for Women Empowered Businesses in Africa.

Prior to joining AfDB, Esther led the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) work on advancing women’s inclusion in the insurance sector as the head of the Women’s Insurance program. Esther worked with insurers across Africa and Asia to help insurers in de-risking women owned SMEs and providing better coverage for women’s daily risk. Esther also led the mainstreaming of IFC’s women’s access to finance through the organisation’s SME Banking programme.

Limy Elias Kahabi (USA) She is the Founder of Women Investors Africa and Nurtured Women Network, she leads the FINHEALTH Project, prioritising financial empowerment and health for women as key drivers of positive change. She is committed to empowering Women and Youth to thrive in leadership and achieve real wealth, financial independence, sustainable success and overall well-being. She leverages her platforms as an investor, speaker, influencer and faith activator to inspire and equip women with the tools to thrive in business and investment.

Marcia Mamaa Kayie Ashong-Sam (Ghana).

Ashong is the Founder of TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa), an organisation dedicated to increasing female representation on corporate boards across the continent. Through her leadership, TBR Africa has connected numerous qualified women to board opportunities, promoting diversity and inclusion in corporate governance.

Adesuwa Ifedi (Nigeria) She is the Senior Vice President, Africa Programs for Heifer International, leading agricultural development and economic empowerment initiatives across the continent. She previously held leadership roles at Bridge, Enactus, and Volunteer

Corps, focusing on social impact, education, and strategic partnerships.

With a background in banking and nonprofit management, she is dedicated

to driving sustainable development in Africa.

Dirug Samuel Yugoro, (Nigeria)

Yugoro is the Founder of the Big Family 360 Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that provides education, livelihood, and protection services to women, orphans, and vulnerable children.

Gladness Deogratias (Tanzania)

Deogratias has been instrumental in promoting gender and inclusion programs and initiatives including Finance2Equal and Gender Bond and is the Chairwoman of Women Arise- a platform that fosters gender equality, advancement, mentorship and leadership opportunities for women at NMB Foundation. She is a seasoned banker and Head Global Markets NMB Bank Plc and a member of Board of Trustees NMB Foundation Tanzania.

Rosheen Ngorima (South Africa)

Rosheen is the founder of Neeps Accounting Services and Female Founders’ Initiative Global- a fast growing platform that provides solutions and a voice to female businesses. She is a UN Women Business Mentor for Europe and Central Asia and Member of Dubai Businesswomen Council. She was recognized as one of the leading business leaders across Europe, Middle East and Africa for 2023 by Mastercard.

Chizor Malize(Nigeria)

As a visionary leader, Chizor has spearheaded initiatives aimed at fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within the financial industry. Her strategic vision and commitment to driving organisational growth and impact have positioned FITC as a leader in talent development, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation within the Nigerian financial services sector. Chizor’s nomination as a finalist in the Women Changing the World Awards is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the profound impact, she has made in advancing the cause of women in leadership and driving positive change in society.

Mahadi Buthelezi(South Africa)

Mahadi Buthelezi is the Group CEO of RB Property Group. As trailblazer in South Africa’s real estate sector, Mahadi has spent over two decades reshaping the property industry with innovation, inclusivity, and empowerment. Her story is one of a commitment to fostering opportunities for women in a traditionally male-dominated field. She believes empowering women is the key to unlocking economic growth and equality and is the author of “Empowering Women in Real Estate: A Comprehensive Guide to Success” written to equip women to navigate the complex world of property development and investment.

Nomso Kana (Senegal)

Kana is the Founder / CEO SimSciex Tech, Co-chair Africa4Nuclear. A nuclear scientist and serves as a governor for the Nuclear Energy Foundation Agency, a commercial African group that advocates for alternative energy sources in 43 African countries. She led the South African delegation to the World Sustainability Energy Forum and is actively involved in youth development through the SADC Parliamentary Forum and African Women Leadership Network. She has received several international recognitions including the Young Entrepreneur award by the African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum.

Stephanie Busari (Nigeria)

Stephanie heads CNN’s Nigeria bureau where she pioneered CNN’s first digital and multiplatform bureau. She was instrumental to obtaining the “proof of life” video for the missing Chibok schoolgirls in the wake of the Bring Back Our Girls advocacy which resulted in the release of some of the girls. She launched the Stephanie Busari Storytelling Academy, aiming to nurture 100,000 African storytellers over the next decade across the continent. Additionally, she founded ‘Her Story: Taking Root, Sparking Change,’ a platform designed to amplify women’s voices globally.

Dr. Abiola Salami (Nigeria)

He is the Convener of The Peak Performing Woman of The Year- a platform for empowering and celebrating Women in Leadership in Africa in line with SDG 5. He curated The Peak Performing Woman’s Series on YouTube to equip thousands of women with skills that facilitate their career and enterprise growth. He authored “Who Says It’s A Man’s World and The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion”- to guide women unto greatness. So far, he has celebrated about 300 women in leadership and empowered over 10,000 women; and frequently leverages media platforms to project and empower women. Every week through “The Peak Performing Woman of The Week” he spotlights women in different industries.

Lensa Biyena (Ethiopia)

As the executive director of the Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association (EWLA), Lensa’s exceptional skills and dedication has led her to navigate administrative and programmatic complexities, curating a strategic roadmap to ensure EWLA remains impactful and relevant. Under her leadership, EWLA continues to solidify its position as one of the most impactful organizations in the Ethiopian Civil Society Organization sector. Beyond her role at EWLA, she co-founded the Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Center (EHRDC). Currently, she also advises the National Dialogue Commission, serves on the Ethiopian Civil Society Council board, and is Chairwoman of the Consortium of Ethiopian Human Right Organizations (CEHRO). Her outstanding contributions earned her the prestigious “African Women Outstanding Women’s Rights Champion Award” in 2023.

Osayi Alile (Nigeria)

Osayi is passionate about creating positive social impact; women and youth empowerment and equity. As an influential leader in the third sector she has revolutionized the non- profit sector in Nigeria. As CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, a grant-making non-profit, she has led the Foundation in its mission to fund critical areas including Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment, and Leadership, which earned them recognition as “Not-For-Profit of the Year”, three years in a row. She’s the founding curator of the Global Shapers Forum Nigeria, a youth initiative of the World Economic Forum and Past Chairperson, Women in Management, Business and Public Policy (WIMBIZ). In recognition for her many contributions to the economic and social development of Nigeria, she has won several awards including Business Day Inspiring Women Series Award, Top 100 Women Impacting Africa, 100 Most Influential Civil Society Leaders in Nigeria.

Wanjira Mathai(Kenya)

Wanjira Mathai is a globally recognised force in climate, development & environmental advocacy, driving transformative initiatives that promote sustainable economic development. She has inspired environmental and social change across Africa. As Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships at the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Africa adviser to the Bezos Earth Fund (BEF), she is shaping NGO and philanthropic work. She has led the iconic Green Belt Movement (GBM) in Kenya as the former Chair- the organisation her mother, Wangari Maathai (2004 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate) founded, pioneering investment in women entrepreneurs in renewable energy. Wanjira is a Leadership Council member of the Clean Cooking Alliance. She is one of a few Six Seconds EQ Practitioners in Kenya and was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential African Women in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein (Nigeria)

Until her retirement, she was the first female Accountant General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Beyond her government role, Dr. Madein, has dedicated herself to women’s empowerment. She pioneered the Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) and National Poverty Alleviation Programme (NAPEP), gaining first-hand insight into the resilience of women entrepreneurs, this inspired her to establish an NGO focused on women’s welfare, widows’ support, and scholarships for children—proof that true leadership extends beyond boardrooms and into communities.

Bisola Alabi (Nigeria)

Bisola Alabi, the founder of Heels & Tech, an EdTech company dedicated to bridging the gap between women and men in technology, by equipping women with critical tech skills to thrive in the industry. Through the hands-on programs they have successfully trained over 10,000 women boosting their collective earning. Bisola is on a mission to empowering 100,000 women in FemTech and Family Tech through her ground-breaking Project 100K Female Innovators.

Sir. Mo Ibrahim (Sudan)

Sir Mo Ibrahim is a Sudanese-British entrepreneur and philanthropist renowned for his contributions to telecommunications and good governance in Africa. He founded the Mo Ibrahim Foundation to promote leadership and governance in Africa. The foundation awards the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, recognizing outstanding African leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributed to the development of their countries. While the prize is not exclusively for women, it has been awarded to women leaders, such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former President of Liberia. The Foundation partners with various organizations, including women’s rights groups, to promote women’s empowerment and gender equality in Africa.

Dr. Morley Muse (Nigeria)

She is the co-founder of multi-award winning iSTEM Co., a research, consulting, and talent-sourcing business that enables employment for women in STEM.

In 2023, DEIR.AI, a recruit-tech platform creating a safe and inclusive recruitment process for women in STEM, iSTEM’s latest project emerged as the winner of the Lift Women Female Founder Grant Challenge in the Social Impact category and the Merit Award at the #TechDiversity Awards reinforcing their dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry.

Dr Muse won the Emerging Leader in STEM award at the Women’s Agenda 2022 Awards.

Millie Grace Akoth Odhiambo Mabona (Kenya)

Millie Odhiambo is a Kenyan politician and lawyer. She serves as the Member of Parliament for Suba North Constituency. Odhiambo is known for her vocal advocacy for women and children’s rights and has been instrumental in the formulation of child protection laws in Kenya. Her legislative work focuses on human rights, gender equality, and social justice.

Hon. Neema Lugangira (Tanzania)

Neema K. Lugangira, is a member of the Tanzanian Parliament, and has been a driving force in enhancing women’s political participation and empowerment. As Chair of the Women in Politics Parliamentary Group, she spearheaded the successful advocacy for amendments to three electoral laws, introducing penalties for Violence Against Women in Elections (VAW-E), making Tanzania the first African nation to implement such measures. Her leadership extends to founding Omuka Hub, an organization dedicated to promoting digital inclusion and amplifying the online presence of women in politics.

RT. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (Nigeria)

Governor Oborevwori is the Governor of Delta State and has been a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment and financial inclusion. He emphasised the importance of deepening women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion programs to enhance sustainable national development. This commitment aligns with his administration’s M.O.R.E. (Meaningful Development, Opportunities for

All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security) agenda, which

seeks to create opportunities for all, including women.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (South Africa)

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is a former Deputy President of South Africa (2005-2008) and women’s rights advocate. As the Executive Director of UN Women (2013-2021), she championed gender equality and women’s empowerment globally. She led several initiatives during her time including the launch of the UN’s “HeForShe” campaign.

Currently, she is the Founder of the Umlambo Foundation, which focuses on improving education and digital literacy training for educators, partnering with several organisations including the Hilton Foundation and HP. Her work has been recognized internationally, and she has received several awards for her contributions to human rights and social justice

Strive Masiyiwa (Zimbabwe)

Strive Masiyiwa is a renowned serial entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist who has made a significant impact in Africa. As the co-founder of the Higherlife Foundation, he has provided over 250,000 scholarships to young Africans, with a strong emphasis on girls’ education and empowerment.

As a passionate advocate for gender equality, Masiyiwa has supported various initiatives, including maternal health programs. He has also donated $240,000 worth of medical equipment to hospitals across Zimbabwe to enhance maternal and neonatal care.

Tale Alimi (Nigeria)

Tale Alimi is the CEO of Rouzo, a community led peer to peer platform that provides smart finance for SME’s and co-founder of Owoafara, a fund matching and business support platform for African MSME’s. Tale works at the intersection of technology and impact, crafting innovative solutions for small businesses and championing gender financial inclusion. Owoafara is on a mission to enabling access to financial services for 67 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa and have been featured on Forbes, Business insider and Disrupt Africa as one of the top 25 female led Fintech startups in Africa.

Caroline Owashaba (Uganda)

An advocate and ambassador for social justice, gender equality and equal opportunities. She is the founder of Action for Youth Development Uganda, an indigenous, non-profit making, youth-focused organisation and initiator of the ‘Girl Talk Leadership Club’, a social transformation initiative that trains and mentors girls ages 10-16.

Catherine Kiama (Kenya)

Catherine is Co-CEO of She’s the First, Board Member, Make Women Count, Social Change Agent, Feminist Mentor & Human Rights Advocate. She’s the First-crafted the Global Girls’ Bill of Rights, a declaration of the rights all girls are entitled to, written by girls, for girls, with over 1000 girls contributing to it and was presented to the United Nations during the International Day of the Girl Child in 2019.

Élisabeth Moreno (Cape Verde)

Élisabeth Moreno, is a woman of impact and an advocate of inclusive leadership. A former Minister of Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunity of France, during which she led transformative reforms to advance equality, and empower women . She is passionate about inspiring a new generation of leaders to combine ambition, inclusion and impact to build a fairer, more sustainable future. She is a holder of the Légion d’honneur and co-author of “Femmes ministres et feminists. Today, she wears several caps including: head of LEIA Partners, supporting companies in their transformation towards responsible and sustainable governance; and chairs Ring Capital and Ring Africa promoting impact investing. As President of the Femmes@Numérique Foundation, she’s on a mission to tackle the gender imbalance in the tech industry.

Moruf Oseni (Nigeria)

The implementation of groundbreaking initiatives has marked Moruf Oseni’s era at Wema Bank, such as the ‘Purple Creche’ programme, which provides much-needed succour to employees who are parents of young children and infants and SARA by Wema, which has provided financial services to over 400,000 women, disbursed N75 billion in loans, and created 900+ jobs. He also champions capacity-building programs, market access initiatives, and trade fairs, benefiting over 45,000 women. His leadership reinforces the Bank’s commitment to inclusion and financial support for women.

HE. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ( Ghana)

Her Excellency Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Ghana’s first female Vice President elected in December 2024 and was the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast. As Minister of Education, she spearheaded several transformative reforms aimed at improving the quality, inclusivity, and accessibility of education across the country. She introduced the Inclusive Education Policy, promoting equal educational opportunities for children with special needs. She has launched initiatives supporting women-led businesses, girls’ education, and female leadership. Under her leadership, Ghana is implementing affirmative action laws to achieve gender parity in public service by 2030. Her historic role inspires future women leaders.

HE Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania)

Samia Suluhu Hassan made history as the first female president of Tanzania and the first president from Zanzibar in the United Republic. She’s also one of the few female heads of state in Africa.

Under her leadership, the Tanzanian government has been actively engaging with global partners to address pressing issues, including climate change. President Hassan has been a vocal advocate for climate action, pushing for urgent measures to mitigate its effects.

In addition to her climate efforts, President Hassan’s government has implemented significant reforms to promote girls’ education. Notably, they’ve removed barriers that previously prevented pregnant girls and young mothers from attending formal school, demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting girls and young women.

She’s been named among the top 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine and has received several awards for her leadership.

Amina J. Mohammed(Nigerian-British)

Amina J. Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group. Prior to her appointment, she served as Minister of Environment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. She led the process that resulted in global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Ms. Mohammed serves on numerous international advisory boards and panels, including the Global Development Program of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the African Women’s Millennium Initiative, Girl Effect, 2016 African Union Reform and the ActionAid International Right to Education Project.

Dr. Sindy Zemura-Bernard (South Africa)

Dr Sindy is an award-winning humanitarian, social entrepreneur, and international development executive. She is the founder and CEO of the Southern Africa Embrace Foundation, a charitable organization, dedicated to empowering marginalized women, children, and youth across several countries in Africa. Her Foundation holds Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), allowing it to participate in UN deliberations on a variety of issues related to its mission.

The Foundation introduced a $20m philanthropic fund to support women and youth in select countries within Africa. Her work has earned her multiple awards and recognitions, highlighting her contributions to humanitarian causes and gender equality.

Hajia Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim (Nigeria)

Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, in her current position she continues her legacy of bold, strategic, and impactful leadership, driving transformative initiatives for women and children across Nigeria. She has prioritized large-scale economic empowerment, targeting 10 million Women within the next three years; the first set of programmes that will reach over 5 million women is already underway.

Through strategic advocacy and engagements, she’s positioning Nigeria as a leading voice in the global fight for gender equality, reinforcing the country’s commitments under the Beijing Platform for Action, the UN Women Agenda, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. She has numerous awards locally and internationally.

Dr. Retselisitsoe Adelaide Matlanyane(Lesotho)

Dr. Matlanyane served as the first female Governor of the Central Bank of Lesotho and is currently the Minister of Finance and Development Planning. Throughout her tenure as Governor of Central bank and currently, she champions financial inclusion and digital technology, significantly enhancing women’s access to financial services. In recognition of her contributions to women’s empowerment, she was honored by KFC Africa as one of the continent’s leading women in 2025. Her leadership has left an indelible mark on Lesotho’s financial sector, inspiring future generations of women in leadership.

Salima Musbah (Libya)

Salima Musbah is a fearless advocate and visionary leader, as the founder of the Libyan Peace Ambassadors Initiative, Salima has overcome barriers in a male-dominated society, empowering 124 women peacebuilders in over 33 municipalities to lead reconciliation and governance efforts. Her rehabilitation and reintegration project has transformed the lives of 20,000 women survivors of war and violence, offering them legal, health, and career support. She also united women from diverse backgrounds to draft a shadow constitution for women’s rights, demanding equality and inclusion in Libya’s future governance.

Dr. Hanan Morsy (Egypt)

Dr. Hanan Morsy is the Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and has actively championed gender equality and women’s economic empowerment through her work in economic policy. At the African Development Bank (AfDB), she led research on gender-responsive policies and women’s financial inclusion, highlighting the economic impact of gender disparities. Hanan’s impressive credentials and experience have earned her recognition as a leading expert in macroeconomics and public policy.

Morsy’s expertise has been recognized through various awards and honours, including being named among the 50 most influential Egyptian women by Amwal Al Ghad in 2020, and receiving the IEA Fellow Award in 2024

Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi NIGERIA

Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi is a Nigerian haemato-oncologist and founder of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital, Nigeria’s first world-class, one-stop Centre for the comprehensive treatment of cancer and specialist conditions. After over 30 years in the UK, she returned to help improve Nigeria’s healthcare system. She also founded the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN) dedicated to supporting women healthcare professionals towards realizing their fullest potential.

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli (Nigeria)

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli is the President/CEO of the ONE Campaign, a non-partisan global advocacy organization. Ndidi leads ONE’s efforts to better connect African countries to the sources of financing they need to develop and thrive. She has been deeply involved in fostering impactful solutions in the global social innovation landscape, with a focus on Africa. She is the founder of LEAP Africa, a non-profit committed to developing dynamic, innovative and principled African leaders and African Food Changemakers, which provides support for African entrepreneurs to start and scale resilient and sustainable agribusinesses. She has been recognized internationally for her contributions, including as a Schwab Fellow and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and has received a National Honour by the Nigerian Government and the Harvard Business School Distinguished Alumni Award.

Noëlla Coursaris Musunka (DR Congo)

Noëlla a leading voice in girls’ education founded Malaika, a non-profit grassroots organization that empowers Congolese girls and their communities through education and health programs. Malaika’s projects are impacting thousands of lives in the community of Kalebuka and in Congo and are all offered completely free of charge. These include a school for over 430 girls, a Community Centre built partially in partnership with FIFA providing education, health, and sports programmes to over 5,000 youth and adults and clean water for over 35,000 people. She hopes to improve the lives of more girls, women and their communities by expanding the Malaika model to other developing countries. Noëlla is an Ambassador for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. She received the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s centenary award in recognition of her transformational work.

Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke (Nigeria)

Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke is an internationally recognized Gender Lens Impact Investor, Philanthropy Advisor, and Social Entrepreneur. She was appointed as the inaugural Chairperson of the first-ever Nigeria Office for Philanthropy, housed in the Office of the Vice President. Ms. Ekiyor-Solanke has pioneered, founded, and led several organisations and initiatives focused on philanthropy, impact investing and women’s economic empowerment. She currently serves as Chairperson of Boards in Africa and the United Kingdom including Chairperson/co-Founder of Proof Accelerator UK, that focuses on supporting and investing in African immigrant entrepreneurs and Co-Founder/Chairperson of SME.NG.

Thelma has received global recognition for her work including being listed as one of the top 10 Black Women in Philanthropy & Impact Investing by Women’s Philanthropy Institute, USA.

Dr. Shikoh Gitau (Kenya)

Dr. Shikoh Gitau is a Kenyan computer scientist and CEO of Qhala, driving digital transformation in Africa. She founded Safaricom Alpha, Africa’s first corporate innovation hub, and has led innovations in health, education, agriculture, and fintech. She developed apps like M-Ganga (health) and Ummeli (job matching). She was the first African to win the Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship and has also been honored with awards like the ASEB Summit award and Women in STEM Champion, reflecting her dedication to empowering women in tech.

Meaza Ashenafi (Ethiopia)

Meaza Ashenafi is a trailblazing Ethiopian lawyer and women’s rights advocate who has made history as the country’s first female Chief Justice. She is the co-founder of the Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association (EWLA), which provides free legal services to underprivileged women, and played a pivotal role in establishing Enat Bank, a financial institution focused on women’s economic empowerment. Her dedication to gender equality has earned her international recognition, including the Hunger Project’s Africa Prize for Leadership in 2003. Through her remarkable achievements, Meaza has paved the way for greater gender equality in Ethiopia and continues to inspire future generations of women leaders.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (Namibia)

In December 2024, she was elected as Namibia’s first female President, marking a significant milestone in the country’s history. She has been a prominent figure in Namibia’s political landscape, advocating for women’s rights and international cooperation and has held various ministerial positions, including Deputy Prime Minister.

Prof Ifeoma Okoye (Nigeria)

Prof Okoye is the First Female Emeritus Professor of Radiology, in Nigeria and 1st Female President of the Association of Radiologists of West Africa (ARAWA). An Emeritus Professor of Radiology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Founding/Current Director of ‘The University of Nigeria Centre of Excellence for Clinical Trials’ (UNNCECT). She was recently appointed as Adjunct Professor of Research & Innovation, at the National Institute For Cancer Research & Treatment [NICRAT]. She is President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (Anambra/Enugu State). She leveraged this leadership role, to set up a ‘Well Women Centre’, to facilitate daily screening services for the populace.

Senator Uba Sani (Nigeria)

As Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Sani has demonstrated a strong commitment to women’s empowerment. He launched the Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy to promote women’s contributions and foster gender equality and socio-economic development. Under his administration, 65,848 women have benefited from Kaduna State’s Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme. Additionally, the Kaduna State Women Economic Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF), an annual support initiative, has provided financial resources to 10,786 women, with N200 million allocated in the 2024 budget. Prior to his governorship, he founded the Uba Sani Foundation, focusing on poverty alleviation and youth empowerment, reflecting his dedication to uplifting marginalised communities, including women.

Caroline Abel (Seychelles)

Caroline Abel, is the first female Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles and is currently serving a third six-year mandate. In 2022, she became the first woman to chair the African Financial Inclusion Policy Initiative (AfPI). Ms. Abel prioritises policies that expand women’s access to banking and credit, emphasizing financial inclusion as a key driver of economic growth.

During the 6th African Business Leadership Forum and Awards, Abel received a Special Commendation Award from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus and the African Female Public Servant of the Year Award from the African Leadership Magazine.

Mimi Kalinda (Rwanda/South Africa)

Mimi Kalinda, is Group CEO and Co-founder of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG), and empowers women through storytelling and media representation. Notably, she played a pivotal role in raising $51 million for the African Union’s Ebola campaign, and authored “Echoes of Influence”, a book guiding leaders on leveraging storytelling to inspire action and foster connections. In 2016, she was honoured with the International African Woman of the Year award at the Women4Africa Awards, and in 2018, recognized as one of Forbes Afrique’s Top 40 Under 40 leaders in communications.

HE Dauda Lawal (Nigeria)

The Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to investing massively in women and girl-child education and women empowerment across the state. He launched a N11.7 billion project to improve access to education for adolescent girls in the state. His administration is also developing programmes aimed at solving the State’s massive inequality by investing in public enlightenment and creating access to economic development.