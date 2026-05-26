Niger ADC Passes Resolution Endorsing Atiku Abubakar as Consensus Presidential Candidate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The African Democratic Congress ADC has passed a resolution adopting former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its Presidential Candidate for the 2027 election.

By the passage of the resolution the ADC in the state did not hold election to determine its decision.

According to the resolution signed by the state Chairman of the party Alhaji Abdulhameed El- waziri, the leadership and members of the party across the 25 local governments and the 274 wards endorsed the resolution.

They hinged their decision on ” the impeccable record of distinguished public service during which he (Atiku) devoted the better part of five decades to the service of the Nigerian State as well as being an indefatigable champion of Nigeria’s democracy”

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According to the document the former vice president “is a unifying force across the national landscape with proven governance capacity”

The document also claimed that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ” has special ties with Niger state and North Central Zone”

It concluded by saying :”That this chapter reaffirms it’s unflinching commitment to the unity and strength of the ADC as the platform of choice for Nigerians who desire a genuine alternative to the current administration and pledges the full mobilisation of its machinery and members”.