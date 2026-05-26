FRC Intensifies Collaboration with N’ Assembly to Amend Fiscal Responsibility Act

*Fiscal Responsibility Index studies for MDAs underway

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has intensified collaboration with the National Assembly to amend the Fiscal Responsible Act (FRA), 2007 which seeks to promote prudent resource management, ensure macroeconomic stability, and secure greater accountability in public spending.

FRC acting Chairman, Charles Chukwuemeka Abana, who disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi, noted that although the Act contains several offences, many lack corresponding sanctions, and therefore, need to be strengthened.

According to him, the commission is currently collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Justice to strengthen the Act, and ensure more effective implementation.

He also revealed that discussions are ongoing with the National Assembly on fiscal rules and the process of getting them gazetted.

Abana described the permanent secretary as a key figure in the history of the commission, noting that Omachi was among the pioneer staff of the FRC and served as its first Head of Accounts.

He stated that the decision to make the permanent secretary the first point of call since his assumption of office was informed by Omachi’s longstanding relationship with the commission and his deep institutional knowledge of its operations.

“There is virtually no story about the commission that the permanent secretary does not know,” Abana said, adding that the Federal Ministry of Finance remains a “big brother” to government agencies and an important stakeholder in the commission’s activities.

He appreciated the support previously extended to the commission by the permanent secretary, particularly during the tenure of the last Chairman of the FRC, Victor Muruako, and appealed for continued cooperation.

Abana also briefed Omachi on the outcome of the commission’s recently concluded management retreat, where a strategic work plan aimed at aligning the commission’s operations with international best practices was developed.

According to a statement issued by FRC”s Deputy Director, Strategic Communications Directorate, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, the acting chairman disclosed that the commission had concluded arrangements to organise a workshop on Fiscal Responsibility Index studies for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

On manpower challenges, Abana lamented the shortage of staff within the commission, attributing the situation to the migration of employees to other government agencies offering better remuneration.

He stressed the need for staff recruitment, training, and retraining to enable personnel meet the demands of the commission’s mandate effectively.

The acting chairman also raised concerns over inadequate office accommodation, describing the current office arrangement as unhealthy, with deputy directors reportedly sharing office spaces with junior officers.

He appealed to the permanent secretary to assist the commission in addressing its operational challenges.

In his response, Omachi expressed delight for the courtesy by the acting chairman and members of the management team, and commended Abana’s leadership.

He expressed confidence in his ability, as one of the commission’s foundation members, to reposition the FRC for greater impact.

Omachi noted that the commission had made significant contributions to fiscal discipline and accountability in the country, stressing that the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 has played a critical role in the efficient management of national resources.

He acknowledged the poor office conditions under which FRC staff currently operate and advised the commission to formally engage the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which he described as the commission’s supervisory authority, on the accommodation issue.

On the proposed amendment of the FRA 2007, the permanent secretary assured the commission of the ministry’s support, particularly during public hearings and stakeholder engagements.

He further pledged continued support for the commission, noting that the agency’s responsibilities require adequate funding and institutional backing.

Omachi also urged the staff members to support Abana’s leadership in advancing the commission’s mandate.