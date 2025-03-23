Rivers: Jonathan Accuses Executive, Legislature, Judiciary of Abuse of Office

*Ibas vows to complete Rivers assembly complex project

*PANDEF condemns state of emergency, says it’s a betrayal

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has described the current situation in Rivers State as a clear case of abuse of office and power by the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government.

This is just as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd) has vowed to complete the ongoing reconstruction of the state House of Assembly Complex project.



The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has also strongly condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it an unconstitutional move that undermines democracy and destabilises the Niger Delta.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has explained that it chose to be silent on the Rivers State political crisis to avoid taking positions that may alienate members with varying political interests.



Following a protracted crisis in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, and then suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months.



Tinubu had stated that the decision was taken to restore stability in the state that had been witnessing political turmoil as a result of the disagreement between the state governor and the state lawmakers.

Reacting to the development, Jonathan accused the three arms of the government of pretending to sleep and refusing to do the right thing.



Jonathan stated this yesterday in his speech as chairman of the annual colloquium organised by the Haske Satumari Foundation in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Promoting social change and development through diversity, equity, and inclusion.’

He said: “As a former president and also from the Niger Delta when the issue of suspending the Governor of Rivers State came up, I think people called on me, and ex-President Obasanjo to say something.



“People expected us to say something about what is happening. Of course, people don’t even know that traditionally all over the world, former presidents hardly make statements about what the current presidents are doing because of the tension it could create in the country.”

Speaking on the situation in Rivers State, Jonathan said: “What is happening in Nigeria today regarding the situation in Rivers State is like an Indian proverb that says that if somebody is sleeping – really sleeping, you can easily wake up that person.



“But if that person is pretending to sleep, you will find it difficult to wake up that person.

“The key actors in Nigeria, from the executive to the legislature, judiciary and the Senate and others are here.

“They know the correct thing to do. But they are refusing to do it.

“They are pretending to sleep and waking such a person is extremely difficult because the person knows the right thing – a clear abuse of office and a clear abuse of power cutting across from the three arms of government, from the executive to the parliament and the judiciary.



“And I always plead with our people that whatever we do affects everybody and sometimes we do things and we think that it doesn’t affect us.

“Why is it that our passport is not valued that much? Why is it that Nigerians are not given the kind of treatment we’re supposed to receive at international airports?

“Sometimes, we think it’s because of ‘yahoo’ boys or 419. Not only them; yes, they are part of the problem. But whatever happens in the country; decisions that are taken by the executive arm of government; decisions that are taken by the parliament and judicial decisions affect everybody.



“For example, no businessman can bring his money to invest in a country where the judiciary is compromised; where government functionaries can dictate to judges what judgment they will give.

“No man brings his money to invest in that economy because we are taking a big risk. So, whatever we do affects everybody and if we want to build a nation where children and grandchildren will live, no matter how painful it is, we must strive to do what is right.



“Whether you are holding an executive office as a president, a minister, or a governor, or a civil servant, an executive, whether you are holding an office in the parliament, Senate, or House of Representatives, whether you are a judicial officer at the High Courts or appellate courts, we must strive to do what is right. If we want to build a nation that our children would be proud of.”



In a statement later issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president noted that the placing of a country in the eyes of the international community and how much investments it could attract depended on the positive actions of its leaders towards advancing democracy and good governance.

Jonathan added that the key actors in Nigeria know the correct thing to do but they are refusing to do it, saying: “They are pretending to sleep, and waking up such a person is extremely difficult.”

PANDEF Condemns State of Emergency in Rivers, Says It’s a Betrayal

Meanwhile, PANDEF has strongly condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting of its Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee in Abuja, signed by Ambassador God knows Igali, PANDEF described President Tinubu’s action as a “betrayal” of the region, particularly given recent peace efforts led by prominent South-South leaders.



PANDEF argued that the action was not only unnecessary but also politically- motivated, raising concerns about the impartiality of the federal government in the ongoing crisis in the state.

The group noted barely a week before the declaration, President Tinubu had hosted a high-profile South-South delegation at the Presidential Villa, where he commended PANDEF’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee, led by former Akwa Ibom State Governor Obong Victor Attah.



The communique said that the meeting had encouraged the committee to continue its mediation efforts and ensure that the now-suspended Rivers State governor complied with a Supreme Court ruling directing him to present the 2025 budget to the House of Assembly.

However, the communique said that despite these assurances, the political crisis escalated shortly after the meeting, with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, making disparaging remarks about PANDEF and its leadership, without the presidency cautioning him.



PANDEF recalled that ”On March 13, Governor Fubara formally wrote to the State House of Assembly, expressing his readiness to present the budget as instructed,” but “the Assembly, dominated by lawmakers loyal to Wike, abruptly adjourned indefinitely the following day. Shortly thereafter, impeachment proceedings were initiated against the governor and his deputy.



”In response to these developments, PANDEF said it formally wrote to President Tinubu on March 17, 2025, urging him to intervene and ensure adherence to his directives. Instead, the next day, the president imposed a State of Emergency, effectively removing the elected leadership of the state,” the communique stated.



PANDEF questioned the justification for the emergency rule, arguing that security concerns cited by the Presidency, particularly a recent pipeline explosion, did not warrant such drastic measures.

“This is not the first time a pipeline explosion has occurred in Nigeria, even under this administration,” the communiqué stated.



The group pointed out that several states in the North-east, North-west, and North-central regions have faced persistent security threats, including terrorist attacks, but no state of emergency has been declared in those areas.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, PANDEF warned, has set a troubling precedent for Nigerian democracy.

The group recalled that in 2013, then-opposition leader Tinubu had strongly criticized former President Jonathan for imposing a similar measure in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states without removing their governors, pointing out that now, as President, Tinubu had taken an even more extreme step.



“The Niger Delta will not accept this betrayal,” PANDEF’s communiqué said.

“We will stand firm in defence of democracy, justice, and the rights of our people,” it added.

NGF Explains Silence on Rivers Political Crisis

Meanwhile, NGF’s Director General, Abdulateef Shittu has explained that “as a technical and policy hub, comprising governors elected on different platforms, NGF elects to steer clear of taking positions that may alienate members with varying political interests.”

Shittu explained his organisation’s position in a statement issued yesterday.

The statement read: “As a technical and policy hub comprising Governors elected on different platforms, the body elects to steer clear of taking positions that may alienate members with varying political interests.



“In whatever language it is written, taking positions on contentious partisan issues would mean a poor sense of history — just a few years after the Forum survived a fundamental division following political differences among its members.

“Regardless, the Forum is reputed for its bold positions on governance and general policy matters of profound consequences, such as wages, taxes, education, and universal healthcare, among others.

“We call for the understanding of the public and the media, confident that appropriate platforms and crisis management mechanisms would take care of any such issues.”

Ibas Vows to Complete Rivers Assembly Complex Project

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd) has vowed to complete the ongoing reconstruction of the state House of Assembly Complex project.

Ibas advised the contractor handling the project to speed up work and deliver it as mutually agreed.

He insisted that part of his mandate included restoring full and effective legislative activities in the state.

The Sole Administrator spoke when he visited the area yesterday to inspect the ongoing reconstruction work on the new Assembly Complex, located along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt Local Government Area (LGA).



The project was awarded to Monitor Construction Company (MCC) Limited and work has advanced on the facility that has 34 offices on a two-storey building with an elevator, gallery, meeting rooms and conference hall.

Ibas, who was accompanied by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, was conducted round the site by the General Manager of MCC, Mr. Omaka Oko.

The Sole Administrator explained that in the last two days of assumption of duties, he noticed a missing pillar in the state governance structure, and was determined to ensure that there was a place for effective legislative activities after six months.



Ibas said: “I have been at the Executive arm of the State governance structure and one of the pillars that is missing for now is the legislature and for them to function effectively, they also need a place to work from.

“And perhaps, I am yet to be sure that work is going on as expected, so that by the end of the six months, this place will be ready for those who need to use it. I think basically that is what it is.



“They (contractors) have a schedule and they have timelines that I believe they will like to adhere to. I think the state has done its own bit by providing the necessary funds, I was brief. So, the onus is on them to make sure that they keep to the terms.”