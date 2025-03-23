Kaduna Raises Infrastructure Bar with Light Rail, BRT Projects

Abdulkareem Bisriyu

In Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani continues to break barriers and defy huge odds to literally and metaphorically unify and inter-connect the people and their communities. Beyond the widely acclaimed restoration of peace, safety and security across the state, Governor Uba Sani is ramping up an unprecedented mission of linking the entire state – all 23 local government areas – with first class infrastructure network.

Pursuant to the governor’s solemn promise to accelerate development by extending infrastructure to all local governments in the state, the Uba Sani administration has since inauguration in May 2023, initiated over 78 road projects across the state, totalling about 775km. Several of these projects have since been completed and commissioned by the workaholic governor.

Others are progressing well, with contractors adequately funded to meet project deadlines. Governor Sani remains unequivocal that the overarching goal of his administration is to connect and interlink local communities to urban centres in the bid to seamlessly provide social and economic benefits to all persons. For Governor Sani, the watchword and guiding philosophy is that no person or community in Kaduna State will remain underserved.

Interestingly, the wave of infrastructure revolution in the state under Governor Sani began in mostly rural communities across the State. In these previously overlooked communities, well designed and built road networks now connect farmers and their farms to several markets across the state and beyond. Other than good roads, schools, health and medical facilities as well as public water projects are either being built or rehabilitated.

“We are simultaneously transforming rural and urban poor communities that have often been overlooked. We understand that infrastructure is the backbone of development, and we will continue to prioritise projects that uplift our citizens and improve their quality of life,” Governor Sani explained recently about the thrust of his administration.

“We are determined to deliver on our promises to the people. We are ramping up the implementation of our Rural Transformation Programme and accelerating the execution of projects in critical sectors like education, health and agriculture. We are determined to leave Kaduna State better than we met it,” the governor added.

Indeed, with rural communities in the state receiving the requisite attention, Governor Sani is concurrently revving up infrastructure up-grade in Kaduna’s urban centres. The governor believes that previously neglected poor urban communities deserve attention. To this end, Governor Sani has, typically, been running a very busy schedule – flagging off major urban infrastructure projects.

On Tuesday, March 6, Governor Sani performed the groundbreaking for the reconstruction and upgrading of Zaria Township Roads (from Magajiya Junction to Kasuwan Amaru, with a link to Unguwan Liman/Albarkawa Road Intersection and Audi to Kako Roads), Zaria LGA.

In the state, this project is generally regarded as a lifeline for the residents of Zaria City and the surrounding communities. The road from Audi to Kako on the outskirts of Zaria City connects the predominantly farming communities. “Our administration is committed to massive infrastructure upgrades in rural and urban areas, supporting our communities in achieving rapid economic growth, addressing infrastructure deficits, curbing rural-urban migration, and improving the quality of life of our people,” the Governor said at the groundbreaking event.

The governor reckons that when completed, these Zaria Township Roads will serve a significant population of Zaria City, predominantly the urban poor and that job opportunities would be created. “Commercial activities will significantly improve, while security will be enhanced in the city and its surroundings,” he intoned.

Also in Zaria, Governor Sani inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and retrofitting work at the 150mld and 10mld water treatment plants in Zaria city. The plants are among the 12 water treatment plants that are currently being rehabilitated across the state. The water treatment plant in Kakuri, Kaduna is also being retrofitted and expanded to meet the increasing water needs in Kaduna metro. The Uba Sani administration has tenaciously increased water production rate from 5% to over 25% in the last 20 months. The administration’s target, according to the governor, is to reach 100% water production rate by the last quarter of 2025.

Similarly, in a move aimed at alleviating the suffering of residents of Kabala Constain and connecting communities in Kaduna North and Kaduna South, Governor Sani on Wednesday, March 12, flagging off the completion of the abandoned Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Link Dual Carriage Road. For residents of Kaduna, this road is more than a mere infrastructure project; it is a lifeline for the people, a channel for commerce, and a pathway to opportunity. Once completed, it will serve a substantial population within Kaduna City, especially the masses.

The road will also serve as an alternative route for long distance travellers in the event of traffic congestion on other roads. It will therefore enhance easy movement for those travelling from the northeastern and northwestern parts of the country to Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory and beyond. The Kaduna State governor is unwavering in his belief that mobility and accessibility are essential for economic growth and social integration.

For most discerning Kaduna residents, Governor Sani’s resolve to complete the abandoned Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Link Dual Carriage Road clearly underscored his often-held position that his administration would not be bugged down by errors of previous administrations in the state. The link road is one of the many abandoned projects that the administration inherited. The road was only 30% completed when when Governor Sani took office in May 2023. To ensure that the remaining 70% is completed in record time, the Uba Sani administration had to mobilise the contractor with more than half of the funds to complete this great project. In fact, there were huge debt overhang arising from the 30% of the job done by the contractor under the previous administration in the state.

“These projects are not just numbers; they represent the dreams and aspirations of our people. We are ensuring that contractors are adequately funded and that they adhere to project deadlines. Our focus is clear: we are dedicated to connecting local communities and providing social and economic benefits to all. I urge all stakeholders, including the contractors and community leaders, to work collaboratively and diligently. Let us ensure that we deliver this project on time and to the highest standards for the benefit of our people, ” the Governor admonished as he flagged off the link road’s completion.

Even more profound was Governor Sani’s audacious official project launch of the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) System (a 24Km corridor from Kawo to Sabon Tasha) and the groundbreaking for the construction of the Southern Terminal, an ultra – modern central motor park that will serve as a vital hub for transportation network on the southern axis of the state.

The KBRT, which is the first of its kind in Northern Nigeria and second in Nigeria (after Lagos) marks a significant milestone in Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to enhancing public transportation, fostering sustainable urban development, and improving the quality of life of the citizens of Kaduna State.

The KBRT and Southern Terminal projects are the latest initiatives geared towards realizing the administration’s vision for a more connected and efficient transportation system in Kaduna State. Governor Sani said the projects were conceived given the strategic position of Kaduna as a transportation and business hub. The governor disclosed that prior to the approval of the projects, he consulted wildly and rigorously with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors to garner their support and commitments towards the smooth implementation of an enhanced masterplan on transportation in the state. An elated Governor Sani, at the launch of the two huge projects announced that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is one of the biggest champions of this colossal urban renewal effort in Kaduna State.

“I consulted our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on our plan. He was not only impressed with our vision and comprehensive implementation strategy, he promised the full support of the federal government. True to Mr. President’s words, the sum of 100 Billion Naira was provided in the 2025 Budget of the federal government for the construction of the Kaduna Light Rail Transit (KLRT). This gesture is indeed heartwarming. President Tinubu has always been there for Kaduna State. We owe him a debt of gratitude,” the governor disclosed.

Governor Sani also specially extended his administration’s appreciation and gratitude to key project partners, especially the French Development Agency (AFD) and the French Ambassador to Nigeria for their unwavering support and collaboration in making the project a reality. “Your commitment to sustainable development and investment in our infrastructure has been invaluable,” the very appreciative governor told the partners.

The Governor lauded several other stakeholders for their support towards the realization of the huge transportation initiatives in Kaduna. “We appreciate our transport unions, NURTW, NARTO, RTEAN and other relevant stakeholders. To the dedicated teams who worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition, thank you for your commitment and perseverance. Your hardwork is reflected in today’s achievement. We are confident that the KBRT and Southern Terminal will serve our communities well for generations to come,” he said, excitedly.

Experts in urban transportation have been commending Governor Uba Sani for his far-sightedness. “I can confirm that Governor Uba Sani is already working for the next generation of Kaduna State citizens and residents. He is way ahead of his time. Both the light rail and BRT projects are the only known lasting and sustainable solutions when it comes to decongesting urban roads, enhancing seamless and speedy mass movement of people, goods and services in urban centres. Kaduna is a fast-growing urban centre and it is such a wonderful and commendable thing that Governor Uba Sani is pro-actively tackling the city’s urban transportation problem for good,”

Semiu Badru, a globally renowned transportation Engineer and Urban Renewal Consultant, who was involved in a similar project outside Nigeria, offered.

“At least in Nigeria, Governor Sani is placing Kaduna on the number two spot, after Lagos, in the chat of states with modern, effective and sustainable urban mass transportation system. I dare say that Governor Sani is the type of far-sighted and pro-active leader all States in Nigeria need at this age and time,” the transportation consultant said.

Indeed, when completed, the Kaduna Light Rail will offer a cost-effective, high-capacity, and environmentally friendly alternative to buses and cars, especially in high-volume corridors, while also promoting economic growth and revitalizing neighborhoods.

Like is the case in most urban cities in the world, the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) is designed to provide fast, frequent service, using high-capacity vehicles in dedicated lanes. BRT is a high-capacity bus-based transit system that delivers fast and efficient service that may include dedicated lanes, busways, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms and enhanced stations. With dedicated lanes and less frequent stops, BRT buses can stick closely to their schedules. Even more important, BRT buses will help decongest roads in the ever-bustling Kaduna metro, thereby increasing the ease of doing business, enhance the productivity of the populace and also serve as a source of job and wealth creation for the people of Kaduna State.

Truly, under the able leadership of Governor Sani, Kaduna State has speedily returned to winning ways and has since regained its spot as the best governed sub-national entity in northern Nigeria.

• Bisriyu resides in Kawo, Kaduna