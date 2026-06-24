Favour Ashe Clocks 9.93secs to Become Fastest Man at Trials in Lagos

Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe delivered a statement performance at the Commonwealth Games Trials in Lagos yesterday, storming to victory in the men’s 100 metres with a personal best and world-class time of 9.93 seconds.

The Delta State sprinter produced an explosive run from the blocks and maintained his dominance through the finish line.

The impressive mark underlined his credentials as one of Nigeria’s leading sprint prospects ahead of major international competitions.

Fakorede Nicholas Adekalu of Mississippi State University also dipped under his previous best, clocking 9.98 seconds to finish second and register a personal best performance. Chidera Ezeakor of Team Customs continued his remarkable rise in the sprint ranks, placing third in another personal best time of 10.03 seconds.

Teenage sensation, Tejiri Godwin, representing Bayelsa State, showed immense promise by finishing fourth in a personal best 10.20 seconds, while former national champion Enoch Adegoke crossed the line in fifth position with a time of 10.27 seconds.

Making of Champions athlete Gafaru Audu finished sixth in a season’s best 10.42 seconds, ahead of Osama Chibueze of Dynamic, who placed seventh in 10.46 seconds.

It’s noteworthy to state that three home-based athletes met the benchmark for the Ben Aghazu Excellence in Athletics Prize. They’re; Favour Ashe, Chidera Ezeakor and Tejiri Godwin.

The 100m race produced a series of outstanding performances, with four athletes recording PBs, highlighting the depth and growing competitiveness of Nigerian sprinting.

Ashe’s exceptional 9.93-second run was the standout performance of the day, reinforcing expectations that Nigeria’s men’s sprint programme is poised for further success.

In other events decided on the final day of the Nigerian Commonwealth Games Trials, the men’s 400m final also provided excitements as Tyler Johnson who recently completed his switch of allegiance to Nigeria from USA, won with a time of 45.76secs, Victory Achakpoekiri clinched the second spot with 45.91secs and Emmanuel Ojeli in third position with 45.94secs.

In the 400m women’s final, veteran quarter miler, Patience Okon-George, won the race with 51.85secs followed by Taiwo Kudoro in second position with 52.30secs and the new kid on the block, Faith Ezechukwu of Bayelsa State hit the finish line with a new personal best of 53.12secs for the third position.