FAAN Closes Ibadan Airport Temporarily for Upgrade Works

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, to facilitate extensive upgrade works aimed at enhancing the airport’s infrastructure and operational standards.

The agency made this known in a statement confirming that the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved the closure, which became necessary to enable the execution of critical improvements at the airport.

The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has consequently closed the runway and suspended airport operations in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

The planned upgrades form part of the Oyo State Government’s strategic initiative to elevate Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport.

Various improvements and remodelling works are currently underway to meet global standards and improve passenger experience.

FAAN emphasised that the closure aligned with aviation safety recommendations and best practices, underscoring the importance of ensuring the safety of both passengers and airport personnel during the upgrade period.

The statement, signed by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, therefore pleaded to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation throughout the period of closure.

FAAN reiterated its commitment to providing safe skies, secure airports, and seamless travel experiences.