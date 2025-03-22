Report: How Nigeria Can Return as Africa’s Diplomatic Powerhouse

Charles Ajunwa

Public policy experts at Nextier, a multi-competency firm focused on solving complex development problems, have said that Nigeria’s ebbing influence as a diplomatic powerhouse in Africa can be remedied by bolstering internal security with modern military architecture, strengthen democratic and anti-corruption institutions, and lead international mediation efforts of African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In their latest research report titled, ‘Nigeria’s Waning Influence: Can the Giant of Africa Reclaim Its Diplomatic Might?’, the experts examined the factors that led to Nigeria losing substantial edge in African and global diplomacy, and proffered recommendations to turn the tide.

The report was authored by Olive Aniunoh, a Legal, Policy and Research Analyst at Nextier, and a graduate of Law from the University of Birmingham, England; and Khadijat Shuaibu, a Policy Research Analyst and Project Support officer at Nextier, both of whom have researched into governance, development and conflict dynamics in Africa.

The duo noted Nigeria’s historical mediation and peacekeeping roles and strong advocacy for democracy in West Africa and the rest of the world, backed by substantial stability at home, a dependable military might and leaders who could hold their heads high on the world stage.

Aniunoh and Shuaibu recalled that “Nigeria commanded respect as Africa’s diplomatic powerhouse for decades. It was a relentless force against apartheid in South Africa, a stabilising presence in West Africa, and a key architect of regional peacekeeping efforts.

“But today, that influence is fading. Nigeria’s diplomatic firepower has been blunted, not by external pressures but by internal fractures, chief among them a relentless wave of insecurity and deepening economic instability. A nation cannot champion peace and stability across Africa when it is increasingly unable to secure its borders or sustain economic growth.”

Highlighting the specifics, they mentioned the Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in 2009, with offshoots like ISIS-West Africa wreaking havoc in the North-east, armed banditry in the North-west and separatist agitations in the South-east, all of which continue to strain Nigeria’s security apparatus; as well as Nigeria’s economic fragility that has further weakened its diplomatic clout, political turbulence, governance failures and entrenched internal ethnic and religious divisions.

They contend that amidst the vacuum left by Nigeria, external powers such as China and Russia, as well as even middle powers like Turkey and the Gulf states, have stepped in, reshaping Africa’s geopolitical landscape, with China’s influence in Africa growing exponentially over the past two decades.

To reverse this, the Nextier team made the following recommendations: “Nigeria should bolster intelligence-driven security, conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and military modernisation while enhancing regional cooperation to promote stability in West Africa.

“Nigeria should expand trade via the AfCFTA and promote agricultural businesses globally to boost its economy and reduce oil dependency. Nigerian policymakers should enforce anti-corruption measures, strengthen democratic institutions through transparency and judicial independence, and boost public sector efficiency for effective policy and service delivery.

“There is a need to reform education to prioritise STEM, vocational training, and innovation for youth empowerment while leveraging Nollywood, Afrobeat, and literature to boost global cultural influence. Nigeria should lead ECOWAS, AU, and UN diplomacy to mediate conflicts, shape policies, and promote Pan-African development while pursuing a UN Security Council seat through stronger alliances.”

The report concluded that Nigeria can reposition itself as a central force in African and global affairs by addressing internal security and economic challenges, strengthening governance, investing in its people, and revitalising its foreign policy engagement, as the country needs to redefine its priorities and assert its leadership with renewed vigour to safeguard its influence and fulfil its historic role in shaping Africa’s future.