Ethiopian Airlines, AfDB to Build Africa’s Largest Airport

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a landmark agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to develop Africa’s largest airport—the Bishoftu International Airport in Ethiopia.

The $7.8 billion project aims to dramatically scale up Ethiopia’s aviation capacity, to handle 60 million passengers annually by 2040, up from the current 17 million.

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, and Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Strategy at AfDB, Mrs. Nnenna Nwabufo, signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The new airport will be constructed in Abusera, near Bishoftu, in Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide welcomed the deal, highlighting the AfDB’s broader financial support, which includes $1.2 billion in investments toward key development initiatives.

He also urged the Bank to support Ethiopia’s ongoing macroeconomic reform program and transformative projects in renewable energy and regional integration.

AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina praised Ethiopia’s robust economic performance, citing 8.1 per cent GDP growth over the past year and Addis Ababa’s rapid development under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He called the Bishoftu International Airport a flagship infrastructure project for Africa, reiterating the Bank’s full commitment to supporting its successful delivery.

