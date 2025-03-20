Delta APC Petitions Ganduje, Seeks Removal of State Chairman

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, has petitioned the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje and called for the removal of Omeni Sobotie as the state chairman.

Sobotie had recently petitioned Ganduje where he accused the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka of alleged gross abuse of office and also called for his removal.

However, in another petition jointly signed by the State Deputy Chairman, Francis Obigbor, Secretary Peter Akarogbe, all APC chairmen in Delta State, among others, called for the immediate suspension of Sobotie.

It said: “We, the majority members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter, hereunder named, write to express our utmost dismay and condemnation of the action of the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, in bringing the above-referenced petition. Further, we wish to state as follows:

“The petition was authored unilaterally by Sobotie without reference to, and without the approval of, the State Executive Committee (SEC), on whose behalf he claims to have submitted the disturbing and dishonorable petition dated 17/03/2025, demanding the removal of the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Barr. Felix Morka, from office.

“The petition is grossly misconceived, petty, reckless, and disclosed no reasonable or justifiable basis to call for the removal of the NPS from office.”

The SEC emphasised that Sobotie lacks understanding of the limits of his authority as state chairman and the requisite constitutional process for the discipline of officers of the respective organs of the party, particularly the National Working Committee (NWC).

It explained that Sobotie’s petition contained two allegations against Morka, that he issued a press statement clarifying that the NWC did not grant approval for the creation and inauguration of a Delta State APC Leadership Council, and did so without consultation with the NWC.

It added that Sobotie also alleged that the Morka declared Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the leader of the party in a television interview.

It said it had diligently searched for any television news reports where the alleged statement declaring Omo-Agege as leader of the party in Delta was made by the NPS.

It noted: “We did not find any such television news report. The allegation is untenable, as it has no factual basis to begin with. We cannot but wonder why Sobotie is morbidly opposed to any reference to Senator Omo-Agege as leader of the party.”

It stressed that it was disheartening that Sobotie would seek to smear Morka with these contrived and baseless allegations.

It added: “We categorically condemn and dissociate ourselves from the petition. The allegations are baseless and constitute a blatant attempt to silence a courageous voice in defense of the party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We urge the NWC to discountenance the petition as frivolous and reckless and dismiss it in its entirety. Sobotie’s actions are a clear violation of Section 21.2v of the party’s constitution, which explicitly prohibits members from providing false information to any party organ and engaging in unauthorised publicity of party disputes without exhausting all internal avenues for settlement or redress.”

It pointed out that this blatant disregard for party procedures and protocols was unacceptable and warrants immediate suspension.

The SEC said it had thought it best to wait until the next congress to address the threat that Sobotie represents.

However, it said the damage that Sobotie continued stay in office is inflicting on the party was incalculable and might become irremediable if nothing is done to constrain his nefarious activities and damaging inactions.

It stated: “We have completely lost confidence in Sobotie’s leadership as state chairman, as he continues to act with impunity in blatant disregard of the party’s constitution.

“We strongly urge the NWC to take immediate disciplinary action by suspending Sobotie from his position as state chairman. This decisive measure is crucial to prevent further damage to the party’s reputation and integrity.

“By suspending Sobotie, the NWC can help mitigate the harm caused, restore the party’s vitality, integrity, and direction in the state, and ensure the APC Delta State chapter remains united and focused on its objectives. We respectfully request the NWC to exercise its authority and take prompt action to address this situation.”