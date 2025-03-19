Navy Brings Hope to Majidun Community with Free Medical Outreach

Chiemelie Ezeobi

For many residents of Majidun in Ikorodu West Local Government Area, Lagos State, accessing quality healthcare has been a persistent challenge. However, on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, relief came in the form of a free medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT under the leadership of Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel.

The outreach, known as Medical Rhapsody, was more than just a routine exercise—it was a lifeline for pregnant women, nursing mothers, children, and the elderly, many of whom lack access to essential medical services.

From free blood sugar tests to vital medications and expert consultations, the programme provided much-needed care to those who might otherwise go without.

Speaking at the event, Commodore Nimmyel reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to community welfare, emphasising that the outreach was part of a broader strategy to strengthen civil-military relations.

“This initiative reflects the Nigerian Navy’s dedication to not just securing our waters but also supporting the health and well-being of the people we serve,” Commodore Nimmyel stated. “We recognise the challenges many communities face in accessing healthcare, and through programmes like this, we aim to bridge that gap.”

He further assured the residents that the Navy remains dedicated to their safety and development, urging them to see the military not just as a force of defence but as a partner in nation-building.

Rear Admiral OA Bankole, the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations (CDCMR), echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of outreach programmes in strengthening trust between the military and local communities.

“This outreach is not just about medical care; it is about trust, collaboration, and showing our communities that the military is here to serve, not just protect,” he said.

He encouraged residents to utilise the free services provided and to cooperate with security agencies by reporting any suspicious activities that could threaten peace and stability in the region.

The Executive Chairman of Ikorodu West, Honourable Sulaimon Kazeem Olanrewaju, commended the Nigerian Navy for prioritising the welfare of the people, describing the initiative as a timely intervention.

“Many here cannot afford medical care, and this outreach has brought relief to countless families. We deeply appreciate the efforts of NNS BEECROFT and the Nigerian Navy for prioritising the health of our people,” he remarked.

For the beneficiaries, the outreach was more than just medical assistance—it was a lifeline. A mother of three, Mrs Yetunde Olagunju, shared her relief at receiving free treatment for her youngest child.

“I have been worried about my baby’s health, but I had no money for hospital bills. Today, I got help without paying a kobo,” she said with gratitude.

Another resident, Mr Adekunle Ayodeji, commended the initiative, saying, “This is the kind of collaboration we need between the government and security agencies. It shows that the military truly cares about the people.”

Beyond the immediate impact of Medical Rhapsody, the Nigerian Navy has continued to expand its humanitarian efforts, recognising that access to healthcare remains a challenge for many Nigerians. Initiatives like this are not isolated events but part of a broader vision to integrate military resources into national development.

Officials hinted at the possibility of making such outreaches more frequent, potentially expanding them to other riverine and hard-to-reach communities where healthcare services are scarce. Commodore Nimmyel reiterated the Navy’s commitment to sustaining these initiatives and encouraged partnerships with local health professionals to enhance service delivery.

As the event concluded, residents departed with not just medicines and medical advice but a renewed sense of hope. The Nigerian Navy, through Medical Rhapsody, had left an imprint far beyond healthcare—it had strengthened the bond between the military and the people.

With programmes like this, the Navy continues to redefine its role, proving that its mission extends beyond defending Nigeria’s territorial waters to actively contributing to the well-being of its citizens.

As Majidun’s residents reflected on the day’s events, one thing was clear: the presence of NNS BEECROFT was not just about security—it was about service, compassion, and community upliftment