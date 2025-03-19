Domestic Resource Mobilisation Key to Economic Development, Sustainable Growth, Says FIRS Boss

•Agbeluyi: digital tax reforms will boost revenue mobilisation, ease of doing business, reduce tax evasion

James Emejo in Abuja





The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zaccheus Adedeji, yesterday emphasised that domestic resource mobilisation remained crucial in achieving economic development and growth.

Adedeji spoke at the opening of the West Africa Tax Administration Forum Country Correspondent/Heads of Corporate Communications Departments Conference and WATAF Council meeting holding in Abuja.

He said the service was committed to supporting initiatives that drive tax policy development and capacity-building, not just in Nigeria but across the West African region.

He said the role of effective communication in tax administration cannot be overstated.

Adedeji’s remarks came on a day the President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi, said the country’s tax infrastructures must evolve beyond traditional methods to smart, technology-driven frameworks that enhance revenue generation, plug leakages and promote voluntary tax compliance.

Speaking at the opening of the the maiden ICT summit on taxation with the theme, “Building Smart Tax Infrastructure for Economic Growth” in Abuja, he said this was key to.ensuring that the Nigerian tax systems keep pace with the digital economy.

The FIRS chief executive, while addressing tax authorities from sister countries, said the Country Correspondents and Heads of Corporate Communications remained frontline ambassadors of tax institutions, responsible for shaping narratives, clarifying policies, and fostering voluntary compliance.

Furthermore, he said the WATAF Council would deliberate on issues bordering on the institutional sustainability of WATAF, consider the WATAF progress report alongside carrying out other administrative overview of WATAF Secretariat’s operations.

Adedeji said, “Historically, Nigeria has always been at the forefront of promoting international tax cooperation and has been a key contributor to the development of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), providing technical assistance and capacity-building programmes to member countries.

“I encourage all participants to actively engage in discussions, leverage this gathering to build stronger professional networks, and commit to implementing the knowledge gained for the betterment of our tax systems.”

“Our country has also been at the forefront of promoting regional cooperation in tax administration, recognising the importance of collaboration in addressing common challenges.

“The FIRS remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive tax policy development and capacity-building, not just in Nigeria but across the West African region.

“We recognise the importance of domestic resource mobilisation in achieving economic development and growth.”

Nonetheless, Agbeluyi also stressed the need to stay attuned to the evolving regulatory landscape, adding that ongoing reforms by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms was critical to the tax system.

He said technology was no longer a luxury but a necessity, adding that countries that have embraced digital tax reforms are reaping the benefits of increased revenue mobilisation, reduced tax evasion and improved ease of doing business.

He said, “Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind”.

The CITN President pointed out that as practitioners, “we play a critical role in interpreting these reforms and aligning our practices to support their strategic objectives. The CITN remains relentless in ensuring that our members are up to date and at the heart of these reforms.”

He said the summit will position the tax profession to lead in shaping the country’s economic future, adding that the council remained committed to fostering excellence in taxation practice in Nigeria.

He said, “This summit is a clear demonstration of our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends and developments.”