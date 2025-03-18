  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

Youngest Lawmaker Initiates Two Bills on Corruption, Religion in Kwara

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, who is representing Owode/Onire constituency in Asa Local Government Council of Kwara State, Hon. Rukayat Shittu, has initiated two  bills in the State House of Assembly.

The  two  bills are Unexplained Wealth Bill, 2025 and Religious Preaching and Religious Entrepreneurship Regulation Bill, 2025

The two proposed bills are designed to combat corruption and regulate religious exploitation in the state.

Already, the State House of Assembly has prepared for heated debates on the bills that political observers believe the outcome could set a new precedent for governance, transparency, and religious accountability in  the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The lawmaker in a statement yesterday said: “The Unexplained Wealth Bill, 2025 seeks to empower authorities to investigate and prosecute individuals who accumulate suspicious wealth beyond their known legitimate income.

“The bill is seen as a direct attempt to tackle illicit enrichment and deter corruption in both public and private sectors. “This bill is about fairness and accountability.” 

Hon. Shittu added: “We cannot allow corruption to thrive unchecked. Those who cannot explain their wealth should be held accountable.” 

“Equally bold is the Religious Preaching and Religious Entrepreneurship Regulation Bill, 2025, which seeks to regulate religious activities and financial transactions within religious organisations. 

“The bill aims to prevent exploitation, incitement, and manipulation under the guise of faith.

“Religion is sacred but it cannot be used as a shield for unethical practices.”

“This bill will protect people from exploitation while preserving the freedom to worship.”

Meanwhile, the bills have triggered mixed reactions with supporters commending Hon. Shittu’s bravery in tackling long standing issues, while critics argued the proposed regulations could face resistance from powerful interests.

“These bills reflect our collective responsibility to build a more just and accountable society,” Shittu emphasised. “It’s time to face these issues head-on.”

With Hon. Shittu’s rising profile as a fearless advocate for reform, her legislative push is being closely watched across the nation, a sign that Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker is determined to leave a lasting impact.

