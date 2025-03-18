NSCDC Arrests 17 Vandals for Attacks on Pipelines in Niger Delta

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 17 suspected vandals for their alleged role in the killing of an officer of the corps during an operation in the Niger Delta.

A statement by the spokesman of the corps Afolabi Babawale on Monday read that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’S SIS) in a tactically coordinated intelligence-based operations have arrested 17 suspects for the alleged role played in a renewed hostility attack on oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta region.

They were accused of attacking NSCDC Operatives and Tantita Security Service base which led to the killing of Assistant Superintendent Umar Aliyu with Service number 6363 and stealing of a speed boat belonging to Tantita Security Services.

Speaking on the arrest, the CG’S SIS Boss Commandant, Apollo Dandaura, hinted that a high-profile syndicates of 17 sea pirates were arrested by his men in synergy with other sister security agencies, following an intelligence-based coordinated operations at Tonogbe, Ekeremo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on 6th March, 2025.

He said: “Earlier in January 21st, 2025, there was an attack against the Joint Task Force combining operatives of the NSCDC and Tantita Security Services at their Base in Torugbene II unit at Ekeremo LGA in Bayelsa State by suspected vandals and sea pirates who were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons”.

“Upon arrival at the base, they shot sporadically at the officers and innocent civilians which led to the killing of ASC Umar Aliyu, his Ak 47 official riffle was carted away; Ebikame Seimeneyefa of Tantita Security was shot and Tantita speed boat was also hijacked and stolen”.

Dandaura disclosed that an intensive undercover and investigative operation was carried out in synergy with sister security agencies and Tantita, which led to successful tracking and arrest of the 17 suspects.

He said: “We mounted a round the clock and relentless onslaught against the suspects in collaboration with sister security agencies and the Tantita Security and succeeded in smashing the 17 deadly sea pirates led by a notorious vandal, kidnapper and armed robber called Ziakede Amatu, who hails from Norgbene community in Ekeremo, Bayelsa State and has been terrorizing the community and all neighbouring states.

“From our preliminary investigation carried out by the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad, the suspects volunteered the following information stating that the same syndicate launched attack against the State Honourable Minister of Petroleum, Hon. Lokpobiri Heineken, at his residence on the 1st of January this year.

“According to the kingpin, while engaging in illegal refining of petroleum products in 2023 at Abonima Rivers State, he worked under another notorious suspect called “Emergency “ (Original name unknown); they had 7 Ak47s which were kept safe in the forest but after refining the products one day the suspect left suddenly and never returned.

“Ziakede Amatu later migrated from Rivers to Bayelsa State and hinted some elders in his community about the seven 7 Ak47 riffles in which he was advised to withdraw them from the hide out and use them for protection of the community.

“The Suspect, Ziakede, after a failed attempt to join the Tantita Security Services, procured Tantita Security Services uniforms to use in his renewed hostility attack on oil installations in order to divert attention, disguise and destroy the good work of Tantita Security while carrying out their dastardly act.

“Further confession revealed that the suspects embarked on this mischievous blackmail against the Tantita Security Chairman, Ekpemupolo Owiezide Government, aka Tompolo, since they could not infiltrate and get some surveillance contracts sublet to them; hence the move to vandalise oil and gas installations and this culminated to the attack on NSCDC and Tantita Operatives, leading to the killing of the late officer.”

The exhibits recovered are one AK47 Riffle, two empty Ak47 magazines, charms, 15 Tantita Security uniform (shirt and trouser), 15 Tantita Security T-shirt and 15 black boots.

The Commander, CG’S SIS, thanked the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, for enabling the squad to carry out her responsibilities with necessary logistic support which has engendered its remarkable achievements in fighting crimes and criminalities, combating illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta, carrying out investigative operations and dislodging criminal minded persons from their hideouts.

He noted that with the ongoing thorough investigation, other suspects would be apprehended in due course and made to face the full wrath of the law.