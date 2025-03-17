Rivers Assembly Files Notice of Impeachment against Fubara, Deputy Gov, Alleges Gross Misconduct

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The political crisis in Rivers state has assumed a new dimension as members of the State House of Assembly commenced process for the impeachment of the governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Assembly on Monday filed a notice of impeachment against embattled Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Ordu.

The letter which was dated Friday, March 14, 2025, was released Monday morning, March 17, 2025.

The letter addressed to the speaker, Martin Amaewhule, titled; “Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct Brought Pursuant to Section 188 of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 1999″, was signed by 26 members of the House.

The letter accused the governor of gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of the office of the governor. A separate letter was directed to the deputy.

The letter accused the governor of spending public funds contrary to sections 120, 121 and 122 of the constitution.

“Mr Speaker, we conclude by stating that the Governor has shown that he is not prepared to govern Rivers State in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and his oath of office. The Supreme Court in Suit No.: SC/CV/1174/2024 condemned his actions when it stated that the 8th respondents fear of impeachment by the House of Assembly is no justification for his attacks on the House of Assembly, the Constitution, the Government of Rivers State and the rule of law. Political disagreements cannot justify these attacks and contempt for the rule of law by the Governor of a State or any person. What the 8th respondent has done is to destroy the government because of fear of being impeached.”

It would be recalled that Governor Fubara, had rewritten to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his intention to present the 2025 appropriation bill.

In a letter dated March 13, 2025 and addressed to the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, the governor stated that he would present the budget to the Assembly on Wednesday March 19, 2025, at 11am or any other convenient date from them.

According to the letter, the governor said, he was complying with both the order of the Supreme Court and the request of the State House of Assembly when he came to present the 2025 budget on March 12, 2025 but was locked out at the gate and denied entry into the premises.

Governor Fubara had stated that despite prior delivery of a soft copy of notice to the Speaker due to the failure of the Clerk to accept the hard copy from them, the lawmakers denied him access to the assembly complex on May 12.

The governor recalled further that, before the unfortunate incident, the House issued 48-hours ultimatum to present the 2025 budget even when he was yet to be served with the certified true copy of the judgement and accompanying enrolled orders.

Fubara emphasised that no matter the depth of their differences (executive and legislature), he believes that the interests of the State and the people should take priority over political conflicts.

He said, “The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their…”

But at the weekend, the lawmakers led by Amaewhule accused Governor Fubara of frustrating the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The lawmakers stated that the governor was not willing to comply with the apex court order, especially the aspect requiring him to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House.

The Assembly called on members of the public to compel the governor to follow the established due process in presenting the Appropriation bill instead of playing to the gallery.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Spokesperson of the House, Dr Enemi George, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, challenged the governor to produce the acknowledged copy of the letter he said he sent to the House.

With the development, it is not clear if the notice has been served successfully on the governor because of the break in communication between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

The date on the letters indicates that the decision had been taken since Friday. Should the governor and his deputy be successfully impeached, Amaewhule, the speaker, would by law be sworn in as acting governor, thereby fulfilling the vow of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to uproot the governor.