IWD: UBA Amplifies Women’s Leadership, Financial Independence

Nume Ekeghe

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc reaffirmed its commitment to gender inclusion and finaancial empowerment with its latest Business Series event, themed ‘Against the Odds: The Impact of Women.’

Held at the bank’s corporate headquarters in Lagos as part of its lineup of activities marking the 2025 International Women’s Month the forum convened accomplished women across industries to share insights on leadership, financial independence, and navigating systemic challenges.

Founder and CEO of Shule Direct, Faraja Kotta Nyalandu, emphasised the transformative power of education. “Investing in women’s education has a multiplier effect on households, businesses, and entire communities. When women are empowered, they create sustainable economic and social impact,” she stated.

Former Attorney General and Board Chairman of Africa Prudential Plc, Chief Eniola Fadayomi, recounted her experiences in the legal profession, stressing the need for resilience. “Women in leadership often face double standards. Assertiveness is seen as aggression, while collaboration is perceived as weakness. The key is to embrace our strengths and challenge stereotypes,” she noted.

Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Nancy Isime, highlighted the significance of financial autonomy. “Financial independence is not just about wealth; it’s about the power to make choices. Women must cultivate a habit of budgeting, investing wisely, and securing their financial future,” she advised. She also encouraged women to trust their intuition in career and business decisions.

While Managing Director of BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited, Flora Fabyan, spoke on the dual pressures of career and family. “Women naturally juggle multiple roles, and success lies in strategic decision-making and balance. The key is ensuring that both professional and personal commitments are aligned with long-term goals,” she said.

On her part, UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, reinforced the bank’s dedication to gender parity. “At UBA, we continue to champion diversity and inclusion. We recognize that when women succeed, businesses, communities, and economies prosper. Our commitment remains unwavering in creating pathways for women to lead and excel,” she stated.