85 and Still at 5G Speed: Inside the High-Tech, Midnight-Oil World of Pastor Kumuyi

By Daniel Afolayan

On June 6, 2026, a major milestone is happening. Pastor W.F. Kumuyi is turning 85. Now, if your idea of an 85-year-old involves rocking chairs, early bedtimes, and a complete confusion over how to use a smartphone, you clearly have not met the convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK).

As a part of his digital strategy team, I have a front-row seat to some part his daily life. Let me let you in on a secret: the man operates at a speed that puts Gen Z to shame. We do not worship him, and we definitely do not idolize him, because he would be the first to shut that down. But looking at his life, you cannot help but celebrate the sheer grace and energy God has packed into him.

Here is a look at what it is really like to work closely with the tech-savvy octogenarian.

If you think your late-night TikTok scrolling is intense, try keeping up with Pastor Kumuyi’s study habits. It is completely normal to call him at 1:00 AM or 2:00 AM to sync on a project and find him wide awake.

When he picks up the phone, his voice is sharp, and you can almost always hear a distinct background noise. It is never television or mindless noise. It is always the sound of a lecture, a leadership resource, or a Christian podcast that he is listening to in his study. His discipline is unmatched. While the rest of the world sleeps, he is staying up to craft messages, read new materials, and prepare his mind.

His commitment to the Great Commission is honestly unrivaled. Earlier this year, he had just concluded a grueling two-week crusade spanning Port Harcourt, Bori, and Ahoada. Our team travelled from the West to meet him in his backstage, makeshift office. We were exhausted just looking at his itinerary, so we sat down to pitch an idea born out of concern for his health.

We suggested canceling an upcoming crusade in Thailand because we thought the physical stress would be too much for him. On top of that, geopolitical tensions were at an all-time high with the US-Iran conflict, making flights over Qatar incredibly risky. Airlines were literally shutting down operations.

We had not even finished our worried speech when he cut us off. He told us to quickly sort out the travel logistics for Thailand. Thailand has a Christian population of less than one percent, meaning millions have never heard the gospel. For Pastor Kumuyi, the math was simple. The risk did not matter, the war zones did not matter, and his own fatigue certainly did not matter. It was ‘anywhere with Jesus,’ and that was the end of the discussion.

For our digital team, a minor delay in posting content might look like a small hitch in the schedule. For Pastor Kumuyi, it is a matter of life and death.

Once, we missed a scheduled 6:00 AM content drop and published it at 7:00 AM instead. When he spoke to us about it, he did not lecture us about social media algorithms or branding. Instead, he spoke about souls. He reminded us that people are lost every single minute, and that a one-hour delay could literally mean preventing someone from hearing about Christ before they go to meet the Chief Judge. Every single strategy we deploy is about the soul.

He does not care about the applause or the fame. When we were initially building the GCK brand, I asked him what his ultimate vision was for the global campaign. His response was short, distinct, and clear: ‘To reach every creature on earth with the gospel’

You might expect a minister of his vintage to rely entirely on his decades of experience. But conversations with Pastor Kumuyi are never superficial. He stays ahead of the trends because he reads deeply and refuses to stop learning.

I will never forget the day he caught me completely off guard by asking about SEO (Search Engine Optimization). He wanted to know exactly how we could leverage search algorithms to enhance the visibility, virality, and reach of the gospel message online. He wants to dig deeper into everything, ensuring the ancient gospel is packaged with the sharpest modern tools.

Despite carrying the weight of a global ministry, his personal warmth is extraordinary. When I was courting my wife, he would constantly check in on me, encouraging me to call her regularly even when we were busy on the mission field.

When my late father was gravely ill, Pastor Kumuyi told me to put the phone to my father’s ear so he could personally pray for him. And most recently, when my amazing baby girl was born, he and Mummy Kumuyi took the time to call together, pouring out heartfelt prayers for both the mother and our new little princess.

In Psalm 90, Moses concluded his prayer with a profound plea that carries the weight of a timeless prophecy, asking that the Lord establish the work of our hands. As this true servant of God and an apostle par excellence prepares for his next season of life and global ministry, let us raise our voices in unison and earnest desire. Our prayer is that the Lord will continuously confirm and establish the work of his hands, ensuring that every digital strategy, every frontier crusade, and every single soul won stands as an enduring monument to the glory of our great God and Savior. We pray for supernatural vitality that defies human age, an even greater digital multiplication of his messages across the globe, and the joy of seeing a new generation of youth catch his relentless fire for the lost. Our greatest desire is to see the vision of GCK fully realized, with his best, healthiest, and most impactful days still ahead of him.

At 85, Pastor Kumuyi remains a leader, a model, and a true spiritual father. We do not celebrate him to build a monument around a man. We celebrate him because we see the reflection of Jesus in his tireless stride, his deep wisdom, and his urgent love for people.

Happy 85th Birthday, Daddy! Thank you for showing us how to run the race without ever hitting the brakes.

*Daniel is a Digital Strategist for Pastor Kumuyi and the GCK

Daniel.afolayan@gckhq.org