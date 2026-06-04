Navy FOB Escravos Donates Educational Materials to NOWA Primary School In Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State Thursday donated educational materials to the Naval Officers Wive’s Association (NOWA) Primary School in Warri.

Hundreds of pupils of the NOWA primary school, Effurun were presented with school bags, books and other educational materials at a colourful event held at the school premises.

Commanding Officer FOB Escravos, Navy Captain Arinzechukwu Kenneth Egwuatuonwu, while handing over the materials, said the gesture was a manifestation of “charity begins at home, investing in our children, securing our future”.

As part of the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations, the naval boss stated that the base chose to commemorate the significant milestone through educational support initiative for pupils of NOWA Primary School, guided by the timeless principle that charity begins at home.

“We believe it is fitting to first look inwards and invest in the welfare and development of our own community. The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow and by providing school bags, books and other educational materials, we are not only supporting their academic pursuits but also reaffirming our commitment to the well-being of the Nigerian Navy family,” he said.

Egwuatuonwu noted that the gesture reflects the Nigerian Navy’s enduring values of service, care and responsibility, while demonstrating that its contributions to nation building extends beyond maritime security to the nurturing of future generations.

“As we celebrate 70 years of dedicated service to the nation, this initiative serves as a reminder that the strength of the Nigerian Navy lies not only in its ships, personnel and operations but also in the growth, education and prosperity of the families that form the foundation of our institution, we seek to inspire young minds, promote educational excellence and leave a lasting impact on the future leaders of our society,” he added.

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