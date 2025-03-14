 Sexual Reproductive Health, Catalyst for Youths, Marginalised Groups Empowerment’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

HACEY Health Initiative has stressed that Sexual, Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) advocacy is a catalyst for youths as well as marginalised groups empowerment in the country.

Speaking yesterday in an exclusive training session designed to equip youth champions with practical digital media skills for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) advocacy in Osogbo, the lead Speaker, Mrs. Falana Adeola, who spoke on the theme: ‘Understanding ( SRHR), key concepts and importance’, noted that it would also support gender equality and human rights.

The training with over 100 youths was held at the Royal Continental, Ofatedo junction, Osogbo in Osun State included a two-day in-person meeting in five states namely Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun.

The event featured hands-on activities where young people develop their own advocacy campaigns using digital tools and social media platforms with the assistance of programme lead of HACEY, Bamidele Oyewumi and Anne Bassey.

Adeola stressed that one of the major importance of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) advocacy is to further contribute to social and economic development of any country.

She emphasised that apart from the promotion of the overall health and wellness, it assisted in understanding one’s body and access health care and information when needed.

Adeola, however, reaffirmed the right of SRHR which includes freedom to make choices about body and health, make choices without being forced or judged.

Meanwhile, the two days training programme provided valuable advantages that amplified the voices of young advocates and their efforts in leveraging digital platforms for SRHR awareness and impact in the country