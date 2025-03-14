Drug War: France Commends NDLEA, Donates  Operational Equipment

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The French government has handed over some operational equipment to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to aid the ongoing war against drug trafficking.

The donation was made yesterday by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, who commended the operational successes of the anti-narcotics agency, especially in areas of illicit drug control and high rate of prosecution and conviction of offenders.

The envoy, who handed over some operational equipment donated by the French government to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, noted that the agency had done very well in the fight against illicit drugs and narcotics with over 57,792 arrests; 9.9 million kilogrammes of seizures and 10,572 convictions within a space of four years.

He added that Nigeria’s records of achievements in the fight against illicit drugs places the country in a good position for great partnership and collaboration with France.

The envoy said: “You’re one of the best in the world in terms of fight against illicit drugs and narcotics because of your operational successes, which give NDLEA an edge in terms of arrests, seizures, high rate of convictions and as such we can learn some lessons from you while you learn from us as well.”

In his remark, Marwa expressed appreciation for the donation of the equipment to NDLEA, noting that: “Nigeria and France have been good partners especially following the recent state visit by President Bola Tinubu to France.”

He stated that “the equipment are very important operational tools that will go a long way to enhance our work.”

He appealed for special training on investigation and cyber transactions as well as support for the Alternative Development Project initiative of the agency aimed at encouraging cannabis growers to embrace alternative crops.