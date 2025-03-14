CMC Connect Tasks Business Owners on Crisis Management Plan

Raheem Akingbolu

CMC Connect LLP, Public Relations and Communications firm, has officially launched Crisis-X, an initiative designed to equip organisations with the tools needed for effective crisis management.

The launch event, held at the firm’s headquarters in Lagos, also marked the declaration of March as Crisis Management Advocacy Month, a global annual campaign dedicated to promoting crisis preparedness and response.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Partner of CMC Connect LLP, Raheem Olabode, described Crisis-X as a comprehensive platform offering expert insights, specialised training, and strategic guidance to help businesses anticipate, manage, and recover from crises.

He noted that the initiative encompasses critical areas such as risk assessment, crisis communication, reputation management, and post-crisis recovery, providing organisations with robust frameworks to navigate complex challenges.ers

Delivering a keynote presentation, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Lead Partner of CMC Connect LLP, provided an in-depth analysis of the Crisis-X strategic framework.

He underscored the necessity of proactive crisis management in today’s volatile business environment, saying, “In an era where crises can escalate within minutes and significantly impact public perception, businesses must be prepared. Crisis-X is our answer to this pressing need, offering practical tools and strategies to help organisations safeguard their reputation.”

Commending the initiative, the Director of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced Professional Studies, Professor Anthony Kila, lauded CMC Connect LLP for setting new industry benchmarks.

Kila said, “What we are witnessing today is truly groundbreaking. Crisis is an inevitable part of life, and preparedness determines the outcome. With Crisis-X, CMC Connect is not just offering solutions but also leading advocacy efforts to transform crisis management practices.”

Earlier, CMC Connect LLP announced the establishment of Crisis Management Advocacy Month, to be observed annually every March. The month-long initiative aims to drive awareness of the necessity of proactive crisis planning across businesses and organisations.