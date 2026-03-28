At APC Convention, Tinubu Preaches Unity, Fires at Opposition, Showcases Reform Gains

*Says ruling party strong, ready for future

*Charges members not to relent in attracting more govs, legislators to party

*Abbas harps on president, committed N’Assembly members’ re-election

*APC chairman, other NWC members re-elected via affirmation by delegates

*Mbah hails new exco

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the greatest strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lies not in its size or numbers but in its unity of purpose.

Addressing leaders and members of the party at its 4th elective national convention at the Eagles square in Abuja yesterday, the President stated emphatically that “our greatest strength has never been in our size or numbers, but our unity.

“Political parties do not fail only through electoral defeats. Often, they falter when ego overrides ideology or when ambition replaces discipline. They fail when individual interests threaten the collective good. We must guard against those tendencies at all costs.”



Tinubu tasked the party’s convention to

send one clear message to Nigerians and the world “Our party is strong, united, focused and ready for the future.”

According to him: “We must also remind ourselves that this party is not merely a vehicle specially built to carry ambitious politicians to electoral victories. It was founded as a vehicle for national transformation, a home for anybody who wants to build a Nigeria where governance works, institutions function, opportunities abound, security reigns, poverty declines, and every Nigerian, regardless of tribe, religion, region or social status, can live with dignity and hope.”

He also allayed the fears of certain Nigerians especially the opposition parties saying his government has no intention of turning the country into a one-party state.



His words: “Let me reiterate, especially to those who often lament and misunderstand us: we do not seek a one-party state. Democracy thrives on vibrant and healthy competition. As a statesman and political leader, I believe in a credible opposition—one that can challenge, question and help refine policies. That is how statecraft improves, and good governance is achieved. That is how nations advance.”

The President described the constant attacks by opposition groups on the Electoral Act 2026 as a disservice to the Nigerian people.

“It is public knowledge that the processes leading to the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act passed through the crucible of legislative scrutiny, including public hearings. The Electoral Act was passed by the National Assembly, elected by the Nigerian people in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.



“The Act reflects our collective quest as a nation to strengthen our electoral system and consolidate democratic rule. Therefore, our commitment is to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and protect the integrity of our elections, and continue building a stronger, secure, and united nation,” he added.

Tinubu also used the forum of the party’s national convention to reel out his government’s achievements across all sectors in the last three years.

He said: “When Nigerians reaffirmed our leadership of the country as the governing party in 2023, we made a solemn promise to chart a new course for national renewal through the Renewed Hope Agenda. That agenda was not conceived as just another campaign slogan. It was conceived as a governing philosophy.

“We knew the road to reform would be tough. We knew rebuilding Nigeria would require courage, patience, and difficult decisions. But we also knew: no nation rises by hiding from the truth. No economy grows by sustaining wasteful subsidies or dysfunctional priorities. No future is built on perpetual self-denial.



“That is why we chose the path of reform, And I assure you: The sacrifices of today are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity tomorrow. Our leaders, party members, and supporters can take pride in the success we have achieved in redirecting our country.

“Fellow compatriots, since assuming office, our government has remained focused on delivering on its mandate to the Nigerian people. Despite the complex global economic and political environment and the fact that we are currently experiencing another unanticipated blowout arising from the US-Israeli-Iranian War, we have made notable strides. We have made strides in infrastructure development, including the construction of superhighways and concrete-and-steel roads.

“Apart from roads, we are modernising our seaports and airports. We have begun the implementation of a historic tax and fiscal policy reforms. We are implementing social investment programmes, and have embarked on efforts to strengthen our national security.



“We have further built up foreign exchange buffers to protect the economy against external shocks. Our stock market is booming, and listed companies are recording mega profits. Our GDP is growing. We have successively recorded trade surpluses. Inflation has declined steadily for eight consecutive months to 14.45%, while food prices are easing, bringing gradual relief to households. Business confidence is returning, with 12 consecutive months of economic activity expansion.

“Investor confidence has vastly improved. Our oil and gas sector has once more become attractive to foreign investment, following our reforms. Our Eurobond issuance was oversubscribed by 400%, and Nigeria exited the FATF Grey List, marking a decisive return to global financial credibility.

“Despite these achievements, we continue to face legacy issues such as electricity supply, debts to GENCOs and gas suppliers, and antiquated transmission infrastructure. Recently, we announced plans to address this by establishing the Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO), which will inject approximately 1,600 megawatts into a new grid corridor.

“Tonight, you heard testimonies from beneficiaries of some of our programmes. Our programmes are real, visible, feasible, impactful, measurable, and not mere rhetoric, as some opposition elements like to say. We are moving from survival mode to stability and steadily towards an era of prosperity.”

The President further charged te party faithful to strive to win more governors, legislators and others from opposition parties to the APC.

He said: “May you continue to win more converts into the party as we have done in the last two years, when an unprecedented number of new members, governors, senators, representatives, old and current, join our party from other political parties.

“This growth demonstrates the strength of our beliefs and Nigerians’ trust in our Party. My charge to you is to sustain this expansive political structure through credible leadership and transparent party management, anchored in a reliable, verifiable database of our members nationwide.”

Tinubu in the course of his address observed minute silence in honour of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari and other party leaders and members who sacrificed to make the party a united one.

His words: “Let us stand and observe a moment of silence in memory of our first leader and the first elected president produced by our party, President Muhammadu Buhari.

(May Allah continue to keep his soul in Aljana Firdaus) .

“Let us also stand and observe another moment of silence in memory of other leaders and members, with whom we started this journey together and who have passed on to eternal glory: (May their souls rest in perfect peace).”

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas called for a deliberate effort to support the return of committed and performing legislators in the 2027 elections.

He added that together, the executive and the legislature can sustain this path and complete the work they have begun.

Abbas noted that as they commit to continuity at the executive level, they must also secure stability within the legislature.

He said the high turnover of Senators and Members over the years has come at a cost to governance, to lawmaking, and to public resources spent on constant training and retraining.

“This is why I say that President Bola Tinubu must continue this work beyond 2027. Not for sentiment. Not for convenience. But because the work has begun, and it must be completed.

“Because the foundation has been laid, and it must be built upon. Because the path has been chosen, and it must be sustained. And if we are to sustain that path, continuity must not be limited to the executive alone. It must extend to the legislature.”

The Speaker noted: “Experience is lost. Institutional memory is weakened. Momentum is broken. We cannot continue to start every cycle afresh and expect consistent progress. The legislature is not separate from this journey. It is a partner in it. We legislate for the same reforms. We oversee the same programmes. We defend the same national interest.

“I therefore urge deliberate efforts to support the return of committed and performing legislators, so that together, the executive and the legislature can sustain this path and complete the work we have begun. This is the discipline of progress. This is how nations move forward without losing ground.

“We cannot change direction in the middle of the journey. We cannot abandon progress halfway. We cannot trade certainty for uncertainty. Our task as a party is clear. We must translate strength into results. We must translate policy into impact. We must translate leadership into trust.

“Where we govern, we must deliver. Where we lead, we must show results. Where we stand, we must stand together.”

Abbas asked: “What kind of country do we want to be? A country that retreats at the first sign of difficulty, or a country that confronts its challenges with courage and purpose? A party that follows the easy road, or a party that leads with discipline and direction?

“We chose the difficult road, and we must remain on it. When this administration came into office, it inherited an economy weighed down by unsustainable commitments, a system stretched by inefficiencies, and a structure that could no longer support the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

” The choice before us was clear: continue with what was convenient, or confront what was necessary. We chose what was necessary. We chose reform over comfort. We chose responsibility over applause. We chose the future over the present moment.

” Yes, the critics have spoken. They point to rising costs and economic adjustments. They question the path. But I ask: what was the alternative? To continue a system that drained our resources? To postpone the inevitable? To pass the burden to the next generation?”

The Speaker said that no nation moves forward by avoiding its challenges, adding that no economy grows by ignoring its weaknesses and no leadership succeeds by choosing comfort over correction.

He stressed that today, the foundations are being reset, revenues to states have improved, transparency has increased, while infrastructure is advancing.

Abbas stated: “Security coordination is strengthening. These are not isolated steps.

They are part of a clear direction. Reform is not a sprint. Reform is a journey. Reform is a commitment. And that commitment requires continuity.

Also, Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau moved the motion for the extension of Caretaker committees at ward, local government and levels in Osun and Ekiti states, while the motion was decided by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

On his part, the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma said under Tinubu’s administration, the direction is clearer, while the reform logic is stronger.

He noted that the prospects for long-term growth and development are brighter.

Uzodinma emphasised that what leadership requires is not merely the ability to manage the present, but the wisdom to prepare the future, saying in this regard, Tinubu has shown statesmanship.

According to him: “We also acknowledge that the reforms are meaningful only when they touch lives. That is why the Progressive Governors Forum remains fully aligned with the Renewed Hope agenda and deeply committed to its social progress.

“Across our states, we shall continue to work in partnership with the federal government to advance policies and programmes that promote economic opportunity, strengthen social protection, expand infrastructure, improve security, support enterprise, empower young people and women, and restore confidence in public leadership.”

“We are united in the conviction that governance must ultimately answer to the hopes, dignity, and well-being of the people. This is therefore a moment for unity, not division; for discipline, not distraction; for service, not self-interest.”

Earlier, the National Convention Central Coordination Committee Chairman and former Governor of Katsina state, Hon. Aminu Masari said the convention was not a routine jugglery, but a solemn assembly, a historic moment, and a powerful reminder of the strength of the country’s democracy.

He noted that it was at the convention they would affirm their values, renew their commitments, and chart the path for our party and our country.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives stressed that the APC was built on conviction, sustained by sacrifice, and strengthened by the loyalty of millions of Nigerians who believe in the promise of progress, justice, and unity.

Masari said: “APC has always strengthened our unity, and today, as we gather to elect our new leaders, we are reminded—we remind ourselves—that leadership is not about privilege; it is about service. It is not about titles; it is about trust. It is not about power; it is about unity.

“It is about trust. It is not about power; it is about unity. It is about unity. It is about responsibility.

“Delegates, the responsibility you carry today is immense. You are not here merely to cast a vote. You are here to shape history.

“The decisions you make will echo far beyond this convention hall. They will influence the direction of our party, the confidence of our members, and the destiny of our nation.

“Conduct yourselves with dignity, fairness, and discipline. Let this convention be remembered not only for its outcomes but for the integrity of its process.”

Masari. acknowledged the challenges confronting the nation — insecurity, economic pressures, inequality, and social divisions.

He, however, said these challenges are not insurmountable.

Subsequently, the National Legal Adviser of the party moved a motion for the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party.

Abbas moved the motion that the election of national party officers be conducted through consensus and that the election of party officials be conducted through secret ballot, while the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani seconded the motion.

National Chairman of the party, Prof Nentawa Yilwatda, and other members of the National Working Committee were thereafter re-elected through affirmation by the delegates present.

Other re-elected NWC members include National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Abubakar Dalori (Borno); Deputy National Secretary: Prof. Abdulkarim Kana (Nasarawa) were returned unopposed.

Other national party officers include National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mu’azu Rijau (Niger); Deputy Vice Chairman (North East), Dr. Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa); National Vice Chairman (North West); Hon. Mohammed Datti (Kaduna); National Vice Chairman (South East); Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo), National Vice Chairman (South South), Hon. Victor Giadom (Rivers).

Othere are National Vice Chairman (South West), Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo); National Legal Adviser, Muritala Kankia (Katsina); National Treasurer: Uguru Ofoke (Ebonyi); Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Nze Duru, among others.

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, congratulated the NEC members of the party.

Mbah described them as “round pegs in round holes,” saying their election reflected a deep confidence in their ability to steer the APC to greater heights and also to resounding victories in the 2027 general election.

The governor also paid glowing tribute to Tinubu, noting that the peace, orderliness, conviviality and sense of brotherhood that characterised the national convention was yet another glittering demonstration of the President’s sterling leadership qualities, experience at political engineering and remarkable inclusive governance philosophy.

The governor added that through the conduct of a rancour-free convention, the APC had, once again, set an enviable benchmark for other political parties to emulate.

“Democracy is about the people, and we have demonstrated that tonight,” Governor Mbah said.