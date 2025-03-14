Atim Ekanem Foundation Calls for Early Kidney Detection

With kidney disease increasingly affecting Nigerians, the Atim Ekanem Foundation(AEF) has called for early detection, the establishment of more dialysis centres, and urgent intervention to curb its rising prevalence.

The foundation made this known yesterday at an awareness walk to mark World Kidney Day, an annual global campaign aimed at raising awareness and educating the public on the dangers of kidney disease.

This year’s campaign has the theme: ‘’Are your kidneys ok? Detect early, protect kidney health.” The walk took place across major streets in Iko t Ekpene and Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Speaking to newsmen, founder of the AEF, Mrs Etido Kretschmer, explained that the walk which is the foundation’s first-ever world kidney event in Akwa Ibom, was organised to sensitise the public on the importance of early detection, kidney health, and unhealthy lifestyles that lead to kidney diseases.

She said: “Kidney disease has become a public health challenge. If you go to the hospital today, you’ll see a lot of people affected by kidney disease and people who are not aware that kidney disease exists.”

“People have to pay close attention to their kidneys by getting screened early and be managers of their kidneys, especially those affected by diabetes and high blood pressure, obesity or family history of kidney disease. People need to run screening at least twice a year to make sure that their kidneys are ok.’’

She underscored the urgent need for early detection, lifestyle changes, and improved healthcare infrastructure to reduce the rising prevalence of kidney diseases.

Kretschmer, who revealed the vision behind the foundation explained that, “I started Atim Ekanem Foundation because I lost my mother to kidney disease and another family friend. I saw what my mother went through because I was her caregiver at that time, the trauma, the challenge she went through, the side effects and money spent to give her treatment and in the end I still lost her.”

“So I started the foundation as a platform to create awareness about kidney disease and named the NGO after my late mother. Through this platform, I create awareness, do free kidney screening for everyone both in urban and rural areas in Akwa Ibom State.”

Highlighting the foundation’s ongoing efforts, she revealed that they are currently partnering with St. Luke’s Hospital, Anua, Uyo, to assist patients who cannot afford dialysis, and to offer free kidney screening and sensitisation for people across the state.

“Through our NGO, we have been able to cover medical bills for patients struggling to pay for their dialysis because it is expensive. Some patients require dialysis three times a week, and with the little resources we have, we ensure they receive treatment,” she said.

She stressed the urgent need for more dialysis centres to be established in Akwa Ibom State, noting that existing ones are inadequate to meet the growing demand.

“Right now, there are very few dialysis centres within reach, and this is making treatment difficult for many. If we establish more centres and intensify awareness, people will become more responsible for their kidney health.”

“Many people misuse painkillers without a doctor’s prescription, while others put their kidneys at risk through excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse. Lifestyle choices play an important role, and that is why we are using this platform to educate the public,” she explained.

On the prevalence of kidney disease, she revealed that many people in Akwa Ibom State are affected without even knowing it.

Kretschmer said:“The cost of a kidney transplant is extremely high and beyond the reach of the average person. Prevention is the best approach, and that is why we are committed to raising awareness and ensuring people take their kidney health seriously.”

She, however, called on the government, private agencies, and other NGOs to partner with her foundation to help fight the menace of kidney disease.

Meanwhile, Mrs Edidiong Dianabasi Etuk, one of the participants, who lost her husband to kidney disease, shared her painful experience losing her husband two years ago.

“I know the pain we went through, the endless hospital visits, the financial struggle, and the emotional toll. Kidney disease does not just affect the patient; it affects the entire family.

“Many people are silently suffering because they do not monitor their blood pressure or sugar levels. This awareness walk is important because people need to understand how serious this condition is,” she said.

“We cannot afford to be silent when people are dying needlessly. This walk is just the beginning. We will continue to push for policies that prioritise kidney health, encourage early screening, and improve healthcare facilities. Together, we can save lives,” she said.

The walk ended with a visit to St. Luke’s Hospital, Anua, Uyo, where financial donations were made to offset medical bills for patients undergoing dialysis and kidney treatment.