UK, Nigeria Launch Creative Industries Technical Working Group

In a major stride towards fostering innovation and collaboration, the United Kingdom (UK) and Nigeria have officially launched the Creative Industries Technical Working Group, marking a pivotal development in the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP).

The partnership aims to deepen bilateral ties and create a robust framework for growth within the creative sectors of both nations.

The launch of the Working Group and a match-making event for UK-Nigeria Creative Industries leaders, which held in London, represents a milestone in the UK-Nigeria relationship, designed to boost innovation, cross-border creative collaborations, and drive sustainable economic growth and development.

Speaking about the significance of the launch, the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Co-chair of the UK-NG Creative Technical Working Group, Florence Eshalomi MP, remarked: “Today marks a significant moment as we launch the UK-Nigeria Creative Working Group. Our nations share a rich cultural bond and a deep belief in the transformative power of creativity, through music, film, fashion, and arts.”

Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Creativity, Prince Baba Agba who represented Asika, underscored the importance of leveraging UK expertise for impactful collaborations:

“The UK’s creative industries stand as a global benchmark for institutional excellence, market distribution, and innovation. We are eager to tap into your expertise for meaningful partnerships. This Working Group isn’t just about discussions – it’s about taking concrete actions that will yield tangible outcomes for creators, businesses, and industry stakeholders on both sides,” Agba said.