COFFHA Set for Augustina Igbokwe’s Investiture as President-elect

The Committee of Friends for Humanity, (COFFHA), has concluded plans for the investiture ceremony of its president-elect Augustina Igbokwe.

This is as the organisation restated its commitment to improving the lives of individuals and families in Nigeria’s poorest communities, drawing on the diverse backgrounds and resources of its members.

Speaking at a press conference in preparation for its investiture ceremony slated to hold in Lagos, Co-founder and Board of Trustee Chairman, Carolyn Akum Ufere disclosed that COFFHA was founded in 1991 and formally incorporated in January 1993 as a non-governmental organisation driven by women who have distinguished themselves in various fields.

She noted that the association is made up of accomplished women recognised for their integrity and selfless contributions to their professions, communities, and the wider society.

According to her, COFFHA’s core mission is to serve the most vulnerable, using collective strength to create a lasting impact at the grassroots level.

Ufere said the recognition has strengthened COFFHA’s advocacy and expanded its reach in areas such as community support, widow empowerment, street feeding, and medical outreach.

She explained that COFFHA’s programmes are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with particular focus on eradicating poverty, promoting good health and well-being, advancing gender equality, and creating decent work and economic growth.

She disclosed that since inception, the association has executed a wide range of projects across Lagos, Anambra, Abuja, Asaba, and other parts of the country.

“These include the building and equipping of the COFFHA Emergency Centre at Isolo General Hospital, Lagos, the refurbishment and furnishing of a 16-bed female ward and provision of a 20kVA generating set at Apapa Health Centre, as well as the donation of a kidney dialysis machine to Gbagada General Hospital also in Lagos. COFFHA has also donated wheelchairs to the Lagos State Management Board and renovated the Children’s Ward B at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“The organisation’s empowerment drive has reached widows in Anambra and Lagos, while its food and relief interventions have supported Mother Theresa’s Orphanage in Ketu, Little Saints Orphanage in Dopemu, Modupe Cole Memorial Home in Akoka, Lagos Cheshire Home in Agege, and Beth Torrey Home in Lagos.

“COFFHA also provided relief to Kirikiri female prison and the Centre for Destitute Empowerment International in Idimu, alongside cash support to Majidu Destitute Home in Ikorodu, Lagos, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.