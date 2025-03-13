Report: Africa Making Great Impact in Data Protection, Regulation

Emma Okonji

A new report by Yellow Card has highlighted Africa’s progress in data protection, revealing how stronger data security frameworks are crucial for safeguarding personal and financial information, protecting consumers, and enabling sustainable digital finance growth.

Africa’s giant stride in data protection is coming at a time when the continent is accelerating its digital transformation, and also at a time when data protection has become a central issue shaping the continent’s digital future.

The 2025 Report on Data Protection in Africa revealed that 39 out of 55 African nations have enacted data protection laws, with 34 establishing regulatory authorities to oversee compliance.

According to the report, the shift marks significant progress in addressing privacy concerns as digital financial services gain traction. The report however said challenges remained in countries where enforcement mechanisms are still developing, leaving gaps in consumer protection.

“As more transactions move online, African governments are increasingly recognising the need to protect user data. Countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa have introduced comprehensive data protection frameworks that align with global standards, helping to enhance trust in digital finance. Stronger legal frameworks ensure that financial service providers handle sensitive customer data responsibly, mitigating risks such as identity theft, fraud, and cyberattacks,” the report said.

Analysing the report, Yellow Card’s Group Data Protection and Privacy Counsel, Thelma Okorie, emphasised the importance of the developments, saying: “Data protection is no longer optional—it is the backbone of trust in the digital space. This report indicates a big stride in the African digital space, and as more countries continue to formalize data protection, backed by effective enforcement, Africa will move towards a more secure digital financial ecosystem. Aligning data protection policies with emerging fintech and Crypto regulations, we will see more innovations built on consumer safety. At Yellow Card, we are demonstrating that responsible data handling can serve as a foundation for long-term growth in Africa’s digital economy, reinforcing the need for businesses and regulators to work together in shaping a secure financial future.”

“Companies at the forefront of Africa’s digital finance boom are taking proactive measures to comply with evolving data protection standards. Yellow Card, Africa’s leading stablecoin payments platform, has implemented stringent compliance policies to ensure the security of personal and financial data across its operations. As a licensed entity in multiple African jurisdictions, the company is actively aligning with global best practices to protect its customers and strengthen trust in digital payments,” Okorie further said.

The report explains that with African countries like Nigeria leading in cryptocurrency adoption, the intersection of data protection and digital finance is becoming increasingly relevant. While data security laws primarily focus on consumer privacy, they also lay the groundwork for more structured financial oversight.

Yellow Card is Africa’s leading stablecoin-based infrastructure platform, providing

individuals and businesses of all sizes across 20 countries with secure and cost-effective methods to buy and sell stablecoins pegged 1:1 to the US dollar.