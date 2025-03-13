ICRC Moves to Fast-track Construction of Dasin Hausa Dam, Offers Hope to Flood-prone Communities

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has commenced move to accelerate the construction of the Dasin Hausa Dam, aiming to end decades of devastating floods affecting Taraba, Adamawa, Benue, and other river basin communities.

According to a statement, the dam, first planned in the 1980s as a strategic buffer against floods caused by Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam, has remained stalled for over 40 years, resulting in recurring humanitarian crises.

Under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ICRC recently convened a high-level meeting with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited to advance the project through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The session, led by ICRC Director-General, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, reviewed implementation timelines, addressed regulatory concerns, and identified immediate actions to expedite construction.

Ewalefoh emphasised Tinubu’s directive for innovative private-sector participation in critical infrastructure, highlighting that the Dasin Hausa Dam would mitigate annual flooding disasters, generate over 300 megawatts of electricity, and provide irrigation to more than 150,000 hectares of farmland in Adamawa, Taraba, and Benue states.

“The completion of Dasin Hausa Dam is not just about stopping floods—it’s about securing our future,” Ewalefoh stated.

“We have witnessed enough devastation from floodwaters released from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam. This dam will protect communities, preserve livelihoods, boost industrial growth, and create thousands of jobs through enhanced irrigation farming and stable power supply,” he added.

Managing Director of Mainstream Energy Solutions, Engr. Lamu Audu, expressed the company’s commitment to mobilising private-sector funds and technical expertise for the dam’s completion.

He confirmed strong interest from international financiers, donor agencies, and the World Bank in supporting the project.

The Ministry of Water Resources assured stakeholders of its full support and agreed to set clear timelines to resolve all outstanding issues swiftly.

“With this renewed momentum under President Tinubu’s administration, the Dasin Hausa Dam project is positioned as a transformative infrastructure investment, promising lasting solutions to flooding and unlocking significant economic opportunities for the nation,” the statement signed by the Acting Head, Media and Publicity, ICRC, Ifeanyi Nwoko stated.