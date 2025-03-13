Experts Highlight Importance of Research for Economic Growth

Emma Okonji

The Research Exchange by TechQuest STEM Academy in collaboration with NitHub, featured at the Omniverse Africa Summit 2025, which brought together researchers, innovators, industry and government players and funding organisations to foster collaboration and research applications.

The two days Virtual Exchange hosted by Director of TechQuest, Dr. Itoro Emembolu, was held as a prelude to the summit and to accommodate for more participation from across Africa and the diaspora.

Ag. Director, NITDA IT Hub and co-host, Dr. Victor Odumuyiwa, encouraged participation and engagement at the research exchange, while research funding opportunities were also discussed at the virtual prelude.

Head of Division, Corporation with Africa and Middle East, Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany, Dr. Erik Hansalek, spoke about the 150,000-Euros German-African Innovation Incentive Award (GAIIA) for selected innovative collaborations between African and German researchers.

The second day of the Research Exchange was held at the Omniverse Africa Summit at the Landmark Events Centre. The Exchange featured discussions on research commercialization, collaboration, technology adoption, IP Management, funding opportunities and intersections.

During the event, Co-convener of the Omniverse Summit, Charles Emembolu, made an appearance and was accompanied by European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot; Head of Section, Delegation of the EU Ambassador to Nigeria & ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz; and Head of Projects, GIZ/Digital Transformation Centre, Nigeria, Dr. Thuweba Diwani.