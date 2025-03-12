Leadway Group  to Sponsor  +234Art Fair forSecond-year Running

Leadway Group has said it has concluded plans for sponsoring the 2025 edition of the +234Art Fair for the second consecutive year.

The group said the partnership highlights Leadway’s commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s creative industry, celebrating exceptional artistic talent, and showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

This year’s edition of the Art fair which has the theme, “Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art,” the +234Art Fair 2025 seeks to elevate Nigeria’s burgeoning art sector by providing a platform that supports emerging artists and encourages a deeper appreciation for art collections. According to Leadway group, the fair will feature an immersive display of paintings, photography, and sculptures, offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with the latest works from Nigeria’s most promising artists and photographers.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Head, Corporate Services, Leadway Holdings, Aishat Bello-Garuba,reiterated the company’s commitment to encouraging Nigerian artists and driving the growth of the nation’s art sector.

She said following the resounding success of the inaugural +234Art Fair in 2024, the group was delighted to continue its partnership, ensuring the platform remains a stage for artistic expression and community engagement. “We eagerly anticipate the extraordinary talent that this year’s edition will showcase”, she said. She said “At Leadway, we believe that art is not just a reflection of culture but a powerful force for unity and progress. This platform is a celebration of our deeply rooted identity and the boundless potential of our artists. We are proud to create a platform for these voices and inspire a deeper appreciation for the arts across our nation,” she added.