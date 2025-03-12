LAPO MFB Commemorates International Women’s Day with Empowerment

Raheem Akingbolu

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day, LAPO Microfinance Bank (LAPO MfB), has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality as it joins the world in celebrating this year’s edition under the global theme, “Accelerate Action.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to support women’s economic empowerment, LAPO MfB, has announced that is organizing a series of impactful initiatives, including financial literacy workshops, business mentorship programs, and access to soft loans to strengthen women-led enterprises across Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications of the bank,Oluremi Akande, emphasized the institution’s unwavering dedication to advancing gender equality.

He said, “At LAPO, we believe that empowering women is essential to achieving sustainable development and economic growth. Our goal is to provide women with the financial tools and knowledge they need to thrive in their businesses and communities.”

According to him, LAPO MfB has been a strong advocate for gender inclusion in financial services, with over 70% of its loan portfolio dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs. He pointed out that in 2024 alone, the bank disbursed over ₦237 billion in loans to women-led businesses, reinforcing its role as a key driver of women’s financial empowerment in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, it has also been disclosed that the bank will also host a networking forum where female business leaders, industry experts and female customers of the bank will share insights on overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in today’s economy.

International Women’s Day 2025 at LAPO Microfinance Bank is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of the bank’s mission to create a financially inclusive society where women can succeed without barriers.