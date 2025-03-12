Katsina Approves Construction of N4.3bn Pharmaceutical Factory 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Executive Council has approved the upward review of the contract for the construction and equipping of a pharmaceutical production factory at the General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital (GARSH).

The state Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu-Funtua, revealed this while briefing journalists at the Government House shortly after the state executive council meeting on Wednesday.

He explained that the initial contract sum of N1,689,198,074.42 has been revised to N4,330,355,743.00 to enable the factory to meet the standard as observed by NAFDAC and Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

“The council approved the upward review of the contract for the construction and equipping of pharmaceutical production factory at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital from the initial contract sum of N1,689,198,074.42 to the revised contract sum of N4,330,355,743.00.

“The upward review of the contract is to enable the pharmaceutical production factory to meet the standard as observed by NAFDAC and Pharmacy Council of Nigeria,” the commissioner added.

He reiterated that the council had also approved the sum of N2,463,933,161.40 for the upgrading of Daura Comprehensive Health Centre to General Hospital for efficient and effective healthcare services.

During the council meeting, Adamu-Funtua said the contract for the rehabilitation of General Hospital, Mani, was approved at the sum of N999,999,871.04.

“This is also in line with the resolve of this administration to revitalize the healthcare sector of the state,” he said.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Dr. Sani Musa-Ingawa, announced the approval for the establishment of an assembly plant for tricycles, motorcycles and electric bicycles in the state.

He noted that the tricycles, motorcycles and electric bicycles when produced, would be sold across the North-west region of the country, adding that the state government has also procured 500 tricycles for distribution to youths and associations to empower them and reduce the transportation cost.

“The council also approved the construction of the double coat surface dress road from Hajj Camp-NYSC-Camp linking Daura-Mani road, with a spur of 0.6 kilometres to Masallacin Dillalai. The approval is to open up more economic activities and provide easy transportation access for people of the area.

“Additionally, the council approved the change of scope from bridge to construction of a dam along Kunduru – Katsaka Road for the purpose of boosting irrigation activities in the area,” Musa-Ingawa added.