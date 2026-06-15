Nigeria’s Payment Rails Get Stronger with Remita Interbank Transfer

Omolabake Fasogbon

As Nigeria’s digital economy matures, attention is increasingly shifting from innovation at the surface to the strength of the infrastructure underneath. Payments are faster, volumes are higher and expectations are clearer: transactions must work instantly, reliably and at scale. In this environment, interbank transfer infrastructure is no longer just a utility, it is foundational to economic activity.

Remita Interbank Transfer (RIT) operates at this foundational layer. It is not a new entrant to the ecosystem, but a proven interbank payment rail that continues to power transactions for financial institutions, fintechs, aggregators and large organisations across the country. What has changed is the scale of demand and the need for infrastructure that can support it without friction.

Today’s organisations require more than simple fund movement. They need single and bulk transaction processing, end-to-end visibility, faster credit confirmation and the flexibility to build new services on top of existing payment rails. RIT was designed to function within Nigeria’s complex, multi-bank environment, enabling seamless payments and collections across financial institutions while meeting local regulatory and operational requirements.

The service has been continuously optimised to match current market realities. Transactions now benefit from sub-second credit termination, significantly improving certainty for both sending institutions and beneficiaries. Increased throughput allows RIT to handle high-volume payment flows efficiently, making it particularly relevant for corporates and public sector organisations managing large-scale disbursements.

Ease of onboarding and integration has also become a key advantage. Financial institutions and payment service providers can connect quickly, reducing time to market and operational complexity. With wider reach for credit termination, RIT ensures that payments are delivered reliably across the banking ecosystem, strengthening last-mile performance.

Beyond performance, cost efficiency remains central. Remita Interbank Transfer offers a more competitive pricing structure compared to existing interbank options, enabling institutions to process transactions at scale while managing costs effectively. In an environment where margins are under pressure, this efficiency is increasingly important.

RIT also plays a strategic role in strengthening the resilience of Nigeria’s payment ecosystem. By reducing over-dependence on a single national infrastructure, it helps minimise systemic risk and supports continuity. Redundancy at the infrastructure level is critical for a payment system that underpins government operations, commerce and everyday financial activity.

The relevance of Remita Interbank Transfer extends beyond domestic payments. As cross-border transactions increase, RIT supports efficient regional flows, allowing accounts to be debited in naira while beneficiaries receive funds in local currencies. This capability supports trade, remittances and deeper financial integration across Africa. “Nigeria has overcapacity in payment technology,” says the Managing Director and CEO of Remita Payment Services Limited, Deremi Atanda. “The next step is to take these innovations beyond our borders. We should be actively positioning Nigerian payment systems as a foundation for Africa’s trade and financial integration.”

For Nigerians, the impact is practical and immediate: faster payments, greater convenience and more dependable digital experiences. For institutions, RIT represents stability, scalability and infrastructure that is built with local realities in mind.

As payment volumes continue to rise, the conversation must focus on infrastructure that already works, can scale reliably and reduces risk across the ecosystem. Remita Interbank Transfer is positioned as such infrastructure , quietly powering interbank payments and reinforcing the rails that Nigeria’s digital economy depends on.