ICAN President Commends YABATECH for Producing Record Number of Chartered Accountants

Funmi Ogundare

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief Davidson Alaribe, has commended Yaba College of Technology for producing an unprecedented number of chartered accountants in the country.

Speaking at a recent visit to the college, Alaribe highlighted the institution’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, especially in accounting. He recalled his formative years at the college when he studied accounting at both national diploma and higher national diploma levels and graduated in 1996.

Addressing the students, he reiterated the importance of core values such as accuracy and integrity, which are foundational to the accounting profession.

He shared his personal journey of growth and development in life, inspiring students to uphold these principles in their careers and to embrace continuous learning and adaptability, especially in the face of technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is reshaping the accounting landscape.

“Embracing technology and continuous learning is not just a necessity but a responsibility we owe to the profession and society,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, thanked Alaribe and ICAN council members for their longstanding support and relationship with the college and the accounting body.

He assured the institute that the college would continue to produce competent professionals.

He requested the body’s collaboration with the college through participation in its programme, ‘A Day with the Industry Partners’, to inspire the students and build the links between the town and academia.

The rector affirmed that it is a programme where professionals and alumni engage with students to provide training and motivation, as the initiative is crucial in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, thereby enhancing the employability of the graduates.

The bursar, Dr. John Olusola Dada, urged the institute to continue its support for the college’s initiatives.

He highlighted that the collaborations have been instrumental in enhancing the curriculum, providing professional development opportunities for staff and ensuring that students are well-prepared for the demands of the accounting profession.

During the visit, Sir George Majekodunmi Okufi, the first indigenous rector of the college and first registrar and chief executive officer of ICAN, was honoured.