Hope Rises for Truce as Ukraine Agrees to US-led Ceasefire

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Ukraine yesterday agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire negotiated by the United States if Russia accepts the plan, officials said, prompting President Donald Trump to re-invite the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy back to the White House.

As part of the plan, the US immediately lifted its pause on sharing intelligence with Ukraine, and will resume security assistance to that country, which was invaded by Russia more than three years ago.

“Ukraine is ready to start talking and stop shooting,” said Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, after more than seven hours of negotiations in that city between high-level American and Ukrainian delegations.

Both Trump and Zelenskiy agreed to conclude “as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources,” according to a joint statement by the two nations’ governments.

Zelenskiy in a statement said the planned ceasefire would halt all hostilities, not just for missiles, drones and bombs, not just in the Black Sea, but along the entire front line.

“Ukraine welcomes this proposal. We see it as a positive step, and we are ready to take it,” Zelenskyy said. “The United States must now persuade Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, silence will take effect immediately,” he added.

Rubio in his remarks, said: “Today, we made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that’s enduring and sustainable and accounts for their interests, their security, their ability to prosper as a nation.”

“And hopefully we’ll take this offer now to the Russians, and we hope that they’ll say yes, that they’ll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court,” a CNBC report said.

In a joint statement, the US and Ukrainian delegations said the interim, month-long ceasefire “can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties. “The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” the statement said.

Zelenskiy in his nightly televised address to Ukraine said: “Our position is absolutely clear: Ukraine has sought peace from the very first second of this war, and we want to do everything to achieve peace as quickly and reliably as possible — so that war never returns.”

According to the joint statement issued by Ukraine and the US, the two delegations “also discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the above-mentioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Trump has said he will invite Zelenskiy back to the White House after Ukraine agreed to a proposed ceasefire with Russia.

Speaking to reporters following the talks, Trump said: “Ukraine. Ceasefire. Just agreed a little white ago… Ukraine has agreed to it, and hopefully Russia will agree to it.”

The Ukrainian president’s visit to Washington last month ended in a diplomatic disaster after an Oval Office meeting between the two leaders descended into a shouting match, the UK Telegraph reported.

Also, the world has been reacting to the ceasefire proposal. “It seems like the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace. And Europe stands ready to help reach a just and lasting peace,” said Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X.

“We welcome today’s news from Jeddah on the US-Ukraine talks, including the proposal for a ceasefire agreement and the resumption of US intelligence sharing and security assistance,” said European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer said: “I warmly welcome the agreement today in Jeddah and congratulate president Trump and president Zelenskiy for this remarkable breakthrough. This is an important moment for peace in Ukraine and we now all need to redouble our efforts to get to a lasting and secure peace as soon as possible.”