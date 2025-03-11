  • Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

Obi, Gbadebo Visit Doyin Okupe’s Home

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State in 2023, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, have visited the family of late Doyin Okupe.

Obi disclosed the visit in a post on X, saying he visited the family to offer his condolences.

He stated, “Following the sad news of the death of my dear elder brother, late Dr Doyin Okupe, and my earlier tweet today, I visited his family this evening to offer my heartfelt condolences.

“I assured them that we will stand by them during this difficult time. While no one can question God’s will, we must continue to support and stand by one another, especially in time of grief.

“Once again, may Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, and may the soul of Dr. Doyin Okupe rest in perfect peace.”

