NDLEA Arrests Fleeing Auto Spare Parts Dealer over 77.50kg Cocaine

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

An automobile spare parts dealer, Levi Ubodoeze, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) barely three weeks after a manhunt was launched for him over a recent attempt to export two kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola.

A statement by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi yesterday said that the seizure of the cocaine consignment was made at a logistics company in Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos on February 21, 2025.

According to him, swift contacts were made with Angolan authorities who in turn arrested the supposed recipient of the illicit drug in Angola, after which the identity of the sender was unraveled.

He said this resulted in NDLEA operatives tracking Ubodoeze to his house in Ago Palace Way area of Isolo, Lagos where he was caught in a KIA Sport Utility Vehicle trying to escape last Thursday.

According to Babafemi, a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large quantity of phenacetin, a cutting agent for cocaine weighing 75.5 kilogrammes packaged and branded as semolina, while a digital scale used in weighing illicit drugs was recovered from his house.

The NDLEA spokesman said in his statement, Ubodoeze admitted dealing in cocaine while selling motor spare parts at Ladipo market, Mushin area of Lagos.

He stated that the supposed recipient of the illicit consignment in Angola alerted him the moment he was arrested in Angola hence his bid to evacuate his house and flee from the area shortly before NDLEA officers swooped on him.

In another clampdown, NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos have intercepted a cargo of cannabis candies imported from the United Kingdom and meant for sale at a Kiddies Mart, located at 46 Ogunlana drive, Surulere, Lagos.

The consignment, according to Babafemi, was seized on February 27, upon its arrival as a consolidated cargo on Allied Airways. He said preliminary field test and subsequent forensic analysis of the candies established that the substance was laced with a strong strain of cannabis, and as a result, the recipient of the shipment, Adedamola Taylor, was arrested last Tuesday after initial arrest of a freight agent.

In another interdiction operation in Lagos, three suspects: Osinachi Nwachukwu; Tochukwu Okafor and John Mbakwe were last Friday arrested at Mosalasi junction, Mushin, with 301,600 pills of tramadol and other opioids.

In Kano, 65-year-old Yahaya Haruna was nabbed with 19.2 kilogrammes skunk along Gadar Tamburawa road last Thursday while 60-year-old Musa Bello (a.k.a Jajere) was arrested with 212 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Medile, Kumbotso local council area.

No fewer than 442,594 pills of tramadol and other opioids as well as 1,274 bottles of codeine syrup were recovered by NDLEA operatives who raided the house and warehouse of a 37-year-old suspect, Blessing Okoronkwo at 19 Ubani Street, Aba, Abia state last Tuesday.