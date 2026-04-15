NYSC Provides Free Medical Services to 757 People in During Rural Health Outreach in Jigawa

Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu in Dutse

Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa state said it provided free medical care to 757 people during a one-day outreach targeting rural communities, as authorities and volunteers seek to bridge gaps in access to basic healthcare.

The initiative, held at Chamo Primary Health Care Centre in Dutse, focused on vulnerable groups including pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and the elderly, offering diagnosis, treatment and medication at no cost.

NYSC state coordinator Bala Muhammad said the exercise reflected the scheme’s role in supporting underserved communities and called for stronger collaboration between government agencies, health institutions and corps members to sustain such interventions.

“Their dedication shows youth service remains a vital tool for national development,” he said, referring to medical personnel who volunteered for the programme.

According to Muhammad, NYSC medical corps members led the outreach, treating conditions such as malaria and hypertension, while also conducting health education sessions to promote hygiene and preventive care.

He said drugs distributed during the exercise were donated by Ringim General Hospital and other contributors, including state officials.

Local leaders welcomed the intervention, noting persistent barriers to healthcare access in rural areas.

“Our people rarely access this level of care without travelling far,” said Aminu Ibrahim, who represented the district head of Chamo.

Rabi’u Ali, head of the facility, said the large turnout highlighted the need for more frequent outreach services, while community representatives urged authorities and donors to replicate the initiative in other parts of the state.