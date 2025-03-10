Kebbi State Partners MSM for Cement Plant, Creating 45,000 Jobs

The Kebbi State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with MSM Group of Companies to establish a state-of-the-art cement plant, a move expected to generate 45,000 jobs and accelerate economic growth in the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, Governor Nasir Idris described the project as a major breakthrough for economic development and a lifeline for thousands of unemployed youth and women in the state.

He said, “I am delighted that Kebbi has been chosen for this major investment. The MSM Cement Plant will provide direct and indirect employment to 45,000 people, boosting our economy and transforming lives.”

The chairman of MSM Group, Muazzam Mairawani, highlighted the strategic importance of the investment, noting that the MSM Kebbi Cement Plant will utilize cutting-edge technology to enhance production and efficiency.

The Minister of Finance, Olawale Edun, praised the initiative, stating that it aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic vision of attracting private investment, fostering industrialization, and reducing poverty.

Similarly, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, commended Kebbi State’s efforts to attract large-scale investments, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment.

“President Tinubu’s reforms are opening doors for investments like this. Kebbi State is setting an example of how industrial projects can transform communities and drive economic progress.”