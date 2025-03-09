At 2025 IWD, Tinubu, First Lady, Atiku, AbdulRazaq Hail Nigerian Women’s Resilience, Hard Work

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

President Bola Tinubu; his wife, Oluremi; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday celebrated Nigerian women for their resilience, hard work, and achievements in celebration of the 2025 International Women’s Day.

In a post on his X handle yesterday, Tinubu said, “Happy International Women’s Day to our mothers, daughters, sisters—your strength fuels Nigeria’s future. Together, we rise!.”



On her part, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, honoured women globally for their resilience, hard work, and achievements in celebration of the 2025 International Women’s Day.

In her message commemorating the day, Mrs Tinubu encouraged women to cherish and support one another.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of all women and girls across Nigeria and the world.



“The theme for this year serves as a powerful reminder of the need to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where every woman and girl can thrive, free from discrimination and limitations.

“I believe it is time for women to make this happen. Let us all endeavour to lift each other up, one woman at a time,” she said.



Former Vice President, Atiku in a statement in support of women’s rights, called for greater empowerment and inclusion of women in governance.



Atiku disclosed this in a statement on X.com yesterday as he commemorated International Women’s Day.

Atiku wrote, “On this special occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the resilient, hardworking, and courageous women of Nigeria.



“Women are the backbone of our society and play indispensable roles in our homes, workplaces, and governance. Their contributions to nation-building are immeasurable, and today, we celebrate their strength, determination, and achievements.”



Atiku also expressed concern over the ongoing suppression of women’s voices in leadership positions within Nigeria citing the recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He wrote, “It is deeply concerning that in a democratic society, attempts are still being made to silence the voices of women in leadership. The recent suspension of Senator #NatashaAkpoti is an unfortunate example of such suppression, which undermines the principles of fairness, representation, and gender inclusivity.



“Women must be encouraged and empowered to participate fully in governance, not stifled when they dare to lead.”

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq, the governor in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, celebrated women in the state and across the world for their resilience, creativity, and the joy that they bring to every space they occupy.

He said: Women are critical stakeholders in our society and in our quest for sustainable development. They (women) play important roles in development, social cohesion, and progress.

“Our administration recognises this, and we have continued to promote initiatives, policies, and legislations that protect the rights of women and offer equitable opportunities,” the governor said.