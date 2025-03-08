Onwumere: How We Took Empowerment Industry By Storm

Bennett Oghifo





From the heart of Imo State an illustrious son is making waves, not just in business but also in empowering the lives of countless individuals. Dr. Augustine Onwumere, founder of PWAN (Property World Africa Network) and Chairman of PWAN MAX Group, has turned a modest investment into a ground-breaking real estate empire, changing the landscape of homeownership in Nigeria.

Born in Umukabia, Orsu, Imo State, and raised in Lagos, Onwumere’s entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured from the age of eight while working in his father’s shop, Tonyson Pharmacy.

There, he learnt the trade and customer relations fundamentals—skills that would later fuel his business success. A graduate of the University of Lagos with a degree in Biochemistry, his passion for business became a reality at 31 when he and his wife, Dr. Jayne Onwumere, founded PWAN—a real estate network marketing company.

The Birth of PWAN

Their journey into real estate began unexpectedly. This was at a time of extreme financial hardship—homeless and struggling to raise N300,000 for rent— Onwumere stumbled upon a real estate flyer during a Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship meeting. With just N25,000 in startup capital, he and his wife set up their first office—a simple table and chair in the corner of a friend’s restaurant. While Dr. Onwumere distributed flyers around Lekki and Lagos Island, his wife handled calls from interested prospects.

Having squatted with strangers in 13 different locations over two and a half years, their experience of homelessness inspired the company’s mission: to make homeownership a reality for all. Determined to bridge the gap, they identified and marketed affordable lands in emerging areas with high appreciation potential, making property ownership accessible to everyday Nigerians.

What started as a humble effort has now grown into a real estate powerhouse. Today, PWAN operates in over 28 states in Nigeria and continues to expand. With over 300 premium residential estates across major cities and international offices in Ireland, the USA, Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda, PWAN has redefined the real estate industry—creating opportunities and changing lives, one home at a time.

Real Estate Operations Before the Advent of PWAN

Before PWAN was established on March 12, 2012, real estate transactions in Nigeria operated within a rigid and often chaotic system. Traditional marketing strategies dominated the industry, with property agents frequently clashing over commissions—sometimes leading to prolonged disputes and even legal battles. Transparency was minimal, and opportunities for new entrants were scarce, leaving many aspiring realtors struggling to break into the business.

Recognising these challenges, the founders of PWAN introduced an innovative network marketing model that revolutionised commission structures. Under this system, every participant in a property transaction was guaranteed a seamless payout through a well-structured compensation plan. This ground-breaking approach eliminated conflicts over commissions, created an atmosphere of collaboration, and provided a clear path for individuals to thrive in the industry.

This model, now widely imitated by competitors, was the driving force behind a new class of real estate professionals—known as Independent Business Development Executives (IBDEs), now widely recognized as PWAN Consultants and Partners. Today, through the PWAN Business Owners (PBO) system, individuals are not just selling real estate but also securing long-term wealth for themselves and future generations.

Transforming Lives Through The PBO System

At the core of PWAN’s success is its unwavering commitment to empowerment. Unlike conventional real estate business models, which focus solely on profit, PWAN was built on a different principle: helping others succeed is the key to true success. Driven by this philosophy, Onwumere and his team developed a revolutionary platform that allows anyone—regardless of background, education, or experience—to achieve financial independence through real estate.

A major turning point was the creation of the PBO system, which resolved long-standing commission-sharing issues by organizing independent property agents within a structured business framework. This system allows agents to retain their independence while benefiting from PWAN’s resources, training and mentorship. Unlike the traditional real estate model, which often left marketers struggling to earn commissions, PBOs now enjoy a seamless and transparent earnings process, ensuring they get paid without hassle.

One of the hallmarks of the PBO system is its commitment to continuous education and skill-building. Every week, PWAN organizes free seminars and training sessions across its centers nationwide, equipping PBOs with the latest property sales strategies, negotiation techniques, and digital marketing skills. These sessions, held three times a week, empower thousands of individuals to maximize their potential in real estate—without the burden of costly training fees.

By offering free access to cutting-edge industry knowledge, PWAN has built an unprecedented sales force that extends beyond Nigeria to international markets. PWAN Business Owners (PBOs) leverage modern marketing tools to promote the company’s diverse real estate portfolio across the globe, earning attractive commissions while helping more people achieve homeownership.

Empowering a New Generation of Entrepreneurs

The impact of PWAN’s business model has been life-changing. Many individuals who once struggled to find employment have now built successful careers as real estate professionals, earning substantial incomes and transforming their financial destinies.

Through the PBO system, thousands who might have remained unemployed have found a viable path to financial stability—earning enough to support their families, pay bills comfortably, and even enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. Many ordinary Nigerians who embraced PWAN’s business platform have risen to millionaire and billionaire status, solely by selling real estate products and services.

Beyond wealth creation, the PWAN movement has sparked a ripple effect of financial freedom across Nigeria and beyond. Thousands of people who once faced financial uncertainty are now self-sufficient entrepreneurs, actively contributing to the country’s economic growth. Many have excelled in the industry, redefining property marketing and investment strategies despite lacking real estate experience.

Onwumere’s vision has gone beyond building a real estate empire—it has birthed a thriving community of empowered entrepreneurs. These individuals, bound by a shared mission of financial empowerment and wealth creation, are not just selling properties; they are reshaping Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

Today, the PWAN model stands as a beacon of transformation—a testament to the power of innovation, resilience, and the belief that when people are empowered, they can achieve greatness.

Building Legacies and Creating Wealth

One of the most remarkable aspects of PWAN’s empowerment model is its commitment to wealth distribution and business ownership. Those who have demonstrated outstanding performance within the organization are not just rewarded with commissions—they are elevated to leadership positions and offered part ownership in the company. Today, more than 70 Managing Directors of PWAN’s affiliated companies each own 50 percent of their respective subsidiaries while also sitting on the Board of the PWAN conglomerate. Every one of these MDs is at least a millionaire, with several having ascended to billionaire status through their work in real estate.

Beyond financial success, Onwumere’s impact extends into holistic empowerment. His vision cultivates leaders, entrepreneurs, industry pioneers, and creates wealth. Through the PBO system, individuals are trained in real estate marketing, and equipped with business acumen, leadership skills and entrepreneurial insights. This focus on personal growth ensures that PBOs can excel in real estate and all other areas of life.

Invest Back Home

Onwumere’s commitment to empowerment does not stop at PWAN. Through his Invest Back Home initiative, he began extending the transformative impact of 12 years of real estate innovation to his home state—Imo State. With its fertile land, strategic location, and investor-friendly policies under the leadership of Dr. Hope Uzodinma, Imo State is a real estate goldmine waiting to be fully tapped. Despite its vast potential, the real estate industry in the region remains largely underdeveloped. However, PWAN’s business model looks set to change that, bringing economic growth, job creation and infrastructural development to the state. Onwumere understands that real estate investment is a powerful driver of economic progress. By harnessing the PWAN business opportunity, Imo State will realize unprecedented real estate expansion—transforming into a hub for property development and homeownership.

His vision was clear: “Our goal is to rid mankind of the diseases called poverty and helplessness, replacing them with hope and a life of abundance.”

A Vision of Infrastructural and Economic Growth

PWAN desires to extend its presence into every state across Nigeria and beyond. Beyond the 28 states it already is, the conglomerate’s entry in the property sector nationwide will spark enormous positive ripple effects and lead to: improved infrastructure: As estates are developed, road networks will be upgraded to provide better accessibility; enhanced security: Gated communities with 24/7 security will create safer neighbourhoods; thousands of individuals will earn sustainable incomes through the PBO system, and increased property investments will boost the state’s economy and revenue generation.

Through strategic partnerships with private investors, government agencies, and local stakeholders, PWAN is poised to reshape Imo State’s real estate industry—ushering in a new era of prosperity, development, and financial empowerment. By leveraging over a decade of experience and expertise, Onwumere and PWAN are not just selling properties—but also creating opportunities, transforming lives, and redefining the future of real estate in Nigeria.

Value Chain of Real Estate Development

The real estate sector is a powerhouse of economic transformation, and its value chain is extensive. This means that every stakeholder involved in property development, management, and transactions stands to benefit significantly. The ripple effect of real estate activities creates thousands of jobs, providing instant employment for professionals such as architects, masons, iron benders, land surveyors, food vendors, and more. Beyond the direct beneficiaries, the families, friends and networks of these professionals also reap the rewards of increased income and opportunities. By embracing the PWAN business model, Imo State is poised to unlock massive employment and wealth-creation prospects. The entire ecosystem—from construction workers to real estate consultants—will feel the impact of economic expansion and financial empowerment.

PWAN is not only about selling properties; it offers ground-breaking financial and investment solutions that maximize wealth for individuals, communities and the economy. Some of its flagship innovations include: MAXTRADE – Unlocking Wealth Through Land Banking

The CHILDVEST was designed to empower children to own property from a young age. It aims at securing the financial futures of 10,000 children in just three years. Parents or guardians in Imo State can key in here by purchasing any of PWAN’s lands or properties, usually at reduced costs in the name of their wards. Before they become 16 to 24 years old, their financial lives would have been secured as the land would have appreciated. Imagine the pride and joy of watching your child grow into a successful landlord, reaping the benefits of your foresight and wisdom. Indeed, every child deserves a legacy of prosperity.

These children are taught entrepreneurship, financial and business sagacity, even before they become adults; these Imo children can look forward to also.

Our land properties are carefully selected to ensure maximum growth potential, providing a secure and lucrative asset for generations to come.

Corporate Social Responsibility

PWAN’s commitment to nation-building extends beyond real estate investments—it actively uplifts communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The organisation has consistently provided: Water boreholes to improve access to clean drinking water; Solar-powered streetlights to enhance security in rural and suburban areas; Road grading and maintenance to ensure better infrastructure development. Communities around Sangotedo axis, Elerangbe-Epe, Mainland and Lagos Island, and others have benefited immensely from PWAN’s goodwill, receiving bags of rice, oil, and essential supplies during festive seasons. As well as the beautification of Delta’s Koka flyover/Roundabout among others. Additionally, PWAN extends its philanthropic efforts to education.

Challenges, Opportunities, and Path Forward

Real estate is a highly-rewarding but demanding industry. It is not for the faint-hearted or those seeking quick, effortless gains. One of the biggest challenges facing real estate development in every state is the difficulty of securing proper title documents. Take Lagos, for example—the documentation process is lengthy, expensive, and bureaucratic. Unfortunately, many states across Nigeria have adopted a similar template, making it difficult for investors to thrive. If Imo State is to become a real estate powerhouse, it must redefine its approach by simplifying land acquisition through an affordable and transparent process; offering tax incentives to encourage more investments and eliminating bottlenecks in land title registration.

Attracting investors back home should be a collective responsibility—one that government, private investors, and citizens must all work together to achieve.

Therefore, one of the simplest and most effective ways for individuals to tap into real estate wealth is through PWAN’s PBOPLUS system. This tried-and-tested business model has already helped tens of thousands achieve financial freedom—and it’s completely FREE to join.

Real estate presents an unmatched opportunity for youths, professionals, and entrepreneurs looking to rewrite their financial futures.

As Onwumere often says: “If you’re between the ages of 16 and 70 and you are not involved in real estate, you are cheating yourself.”