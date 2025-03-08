Livestock Devt Ministry, SPRiNG Strengthen Conflict Resolution Strategies to End Farmer-Herder Conflicts

Charles Ajunwa

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD), in partnership with the Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG), a programme funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – FCDO, has taken a bold step toward ending farmer-herder conflicts by convening a high-level workshop to refine its Five-Year Strategic Plan.

The workshop which brought together key stakeholders to develop inclusive, conflict-sensitive solutions for a more stable and productive livestock sector, provided a collaborative platform for representatives from government ministries, peace commissions, civil society, academia, and international development partners to enhance mediation mechanisms, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and grievance management in livestock and agricultural systems.

Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, opened the event, stressing the urgent need for structured conflict resolution frameworks to address insecurity in the livestock sector.

According to him, “This sector of the economy faces conflicts and insecurity, which have contributed to restricted access to key lands, water, and grassland resources across the country.”

He also reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to improving security.

“For this reason, some of the pillars of the ministry’s five-year strategic plan are peace, security, and social cohesion,” Maiha said.

Reaffirming the UK’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria’s stability, Head of Governance and Stability at the British High Commission, Abuja, Magdalene Lagu, emphasised the importance of continued collaboration under the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnerships.

The workshop featured robust discussions to refine FMLD’s Peacebuilding, Security, and Social Cohesion Pillar, ensuring its initiatives are practical, conflict-sensitive, and aligned with local realities.

Participants identified key strategies to enhance dispute resolution, improve coordination of livestock migration, and strengthen trust between farming and pastoral communities.

Team Leader of SPRiNG, Dr. Ukoha Ukiwo, highlighted the significance of this engagement.

“The success of this workshop is a testament to the collaborative spirit among stakeholders committed to promoting peace and resilience in Nigeria’s livestock sector. We are optimistic that the outcomes from this workshop will significantly contribute to crafting effective interventions that will mitigate conflicts and promote socio-economic development,” Ukiwo said.

As part of its ongoing commitment, SPRiNG will continue to work with FMLD to ensure that these insights are translated into actionable reforms, implementation frameworks, and monitoring tools—paving the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future.