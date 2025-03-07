Witness: Yahaya Bello’s Name Not in Kogi Govt House Bank Documents

. Says former gov paid children’s school fees in advance

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday admitted that the name of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, did not feature in any of the account opening packages for the Government House Bank account with the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The witness, Mrs Abimbola Williams, a Compliance Officer with UBA also admitted before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that Bello’s name did not feature in all the withdrawals made from the account number 1003889575 managed by UBA for the Kogi Government House Administration while Yahaya Bello was the governor.

Bello is standing trial on allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail to defend the charge brought against him by the EFCC.

At the last proceedings on February 24, Mrs. Williams had testified several documents relating to the Government House account with the

bank.

In continuation of her testimony yesterday, Mrs Williams, led in evidence by EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro SAN, read out series of withdrawals through cheques from the account for the government house operations.

Specifically, she named one Abdulsalami Hudu as the person handling fund withdrawals on behalf of the Government House.

However, under cross examination by Bello’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu SAN, the lead counsel to Yahaya Bello, the witness who is the second (PW 2) of the anti-graft agency, said that Bello’s name did not feature in virtually all transactions in respect of the bank account.

She also admitted that she was not the accounts officer of the Kogi Government House account and that the account is domiciled in Lokoja, Kogi State, and not in Area 3, Abuja, where she works.

The witness confirmed 10 withdrawals in favour of Abdulsalam Hudu, in the sum of N10 million each on December 12, 2018. She said the withdrawals were done with cheques and presented across the counter.

The witness responding to further questions observed that her duty involves protecting the integrity of the bank from legal penalty, reputational damage and financial losses.

When asked to name three signatories on the account, Mrs Williams listed the Permanent Secretary of Kogi State Government House, Christopher Enefola, Chief Accountant, Onekutu Daniel and Accountant, Abdulsalam Hudu.

However, she observed that a Permanent Secretary J. B Achibulu, Director Admin and Finance A.A Umar, Assistant Director, Accounts, J.B Ajefu and Alhaji Yakubu Ismail, who was Permanent Secretary were the signatories on the mandate account.

She also added that Ismail’s picture is the only one on the form.

Daudu: Now, in both the account opening documents and the statement of account from E1 to E72, does the name ‘Yahaya Bello appear anywhere?

Witness: No, the name Yahaya Bello does not feature.

Daudu: Please look at Exhibit 2P1-3P62. Does the name ‘Yahaya Bello’ appear anywhere in the document?

Witness: My Lord, the name Yahaya Bello does not feature on the exhibits.

Meanwhile, following the witness claim during re-examination that she was familiar with the signature on the document and that she signed on behalf of one Edward Bananga, defendant’s lawyer insisted she read a section of the document to show, who authored it.

“My Lord, the witness initially disowned the signature, but under re-examination, the prosecution led her to admit it. Therefore, I have the right to challenge that admission and prove that her claim regarding the signature is incorrect,” Daudu said.

“Cross examination is meant to prove the accuracy or veracity of the witness. I am entitled to disprove what she said. This is in the interest of justice,” Daudu added.

He then asked the witness to read the document.

Reading from the document, she said, “I Edward Bananga hereby certified and confirmed that……”

Daudu: I put it to you that You are not Edward Bananga.

Witness: I am not Edward Bananga my lord.

Following her admittance, Daudu closed his cross examination to enable the Commission call its next witness, Nicholas Ojehomon, from the American International School.

Ojehomon, who appeared as the third prosecution witness (PW3), tendered exhibits including the school’s statements of account, admission letters of the children of the defendant and payment receipts. The witness confirmed the different classes the children were admitted into.

The witness, who claimed to be the school’s auditor disclosed that Yahaya Bello, paid a total sum of $1,606,763.68 for his children’s tuition to the school.

According to the PW3, the sum paid covered Bello’s children’s school fees from their current classes until graduation.

Besides, Ojehomon explained that the second portion of the fees, which was paid in two tranches, was an advance payment for the children’s school fees.

The Commission had last year April claimed that the defendant shortly before the end of his tenure, paid $760,000 as advanced school fees for his children at the American International School, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency also said the school refunded the money to it in the course of its investigation into the school. Trial continues on Friday.