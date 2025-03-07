UN Climate Chief: Nigeria Needs Climate Action for Growth, Prosperity

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell has declared that a strong new national climate plan would “supercharge the Nigerian economy”, building on the country’s climate leadership and economic progress.

The comments on Thursday capped the four-day visit of the UN climate chief to Nigeria, during which he met with senior government officials, civil society, and business leaders to discuss how ambitious climate action can drive forward the country’s economic growth and living standards, protect the environment, and power innovation.

Speaking at a symposium convened by Nigeria’s National Council on Climate Change Secretariat (NCCCS) at the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos, Stiell said bold climate action is vital to avert the disastrous human and economic impacts of global heating, but also to seize vast human and economic benefits for Nigeria and its people.

He said: “A strong new national climate plan can be the gateway to a new Nigerian era of growth and prosperity, fueled by clean and affordable energy, available to all.

“Clean energy and sustainable agriculture will create jobs, attract foreign investment, and strengthen Nigeria’s global and regional competitiveness.

“With 90% of Nigerians employed in micro, small, and medium enterprises, the ripple effects of green growth will be felt in every local community and economy.”

Stiell while highlighting that US$2 trillion was invested in clean energy and infrastructure in 2024 alone, said: “It’s abundantly clear now that the countries who will seize the biggest benefits of the USD 2 trillion global boom in clean energy are those that invest in their people and their strengths.”

He emphasized that Nigeria has huge opportunities to benefit, through a national climate plan that promotes investment in clean energy, critical minerals, and domestic manufacturing.

Stiell added that: “Clean energy can power up your population – providing clean access for countless millions. Investing in green buildings, clean infrastructure, and domestic manufacturing can drive economic growth. Clean cooking can protect the health of families.”

He however said that more international finance must flow to Nigeria from public and private sources.

Stiell also highlighted Nigeria’s vast mangrove forests—the largest in Africa and the third largest globally—as a powerful natural defense against climate impacts. Acting as a carbon sink and a shield against coastal erosion, destructive storms, and rising seas, mangroves are vital for protecting both people and biodiversity. Expanding and restoring these ecosystems can strengthen community resilience and drive sustainable economic growth.

With climate change already costing Nigeria up to 5% of its GDP, he emphasized that investing in nature-based solutions like mangrove restoration is not just an environmental necessity but an economic opportunity that can pay for itself many times over.

He had on Wednesday in Abuja met with parliamentarians and senior government officials to discuss the opportunities Nigeria has as Africa’s largest economy and how a strong new climate plan will drive forward progress right across the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while paying tribute to the important climate efforts of Nigeria and its people thus far, in the world’s existential climate fight.

He also met with civil society representatives focused on climate change, environment, women’s empowerment, and the role of young people, doing essential work on the ground to translate climate commitments into action.

Stiell reaffirmed UNFCCC’s support for Nigeria’s climate ambitions and called for sustained collaboration to turn policies into action.

He said: “There is much work ahead, to ensure the people of Nigeria share in the monumental benefits of bold climate action. That’s why it’s so essential that people across Nigerian society have a chance to contribute to new national climate plans – to implementing and benefiting from them. UN Climate Change will be working with all of you and all other nations – every step of the way.”