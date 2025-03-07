Senate Suspends Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio Gives Window for Reconciliation

•Strips her of security aides, banned from National Assembly premises, warned against parading self as senator while suspended

•Injustice won’t stand, Kogi senator vows

•Akpabio explains his Obajana experience during Natasha’s wedding

•First Lady says senate a mature institution, deserves respect, charges women on excellence

•Ezekwesili: it’s vicious abuse of power

•Ex-presidential spokesman, Akande, alleges gang-up

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate, yesterday, suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for six months without pay over alleged misconduct during plenary by violating the Senate Standing Orders.

The resolution was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions during plenary.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, presented the report, signed by all the 14 members of the panel, which recommended a seven-point punishment for the Kogi Central senator.

The committee’s report indicated that Akpoti-Uduaghan was guilty of all allegations against her, as she failed to attend the public hearing and defend herself.

The panel also recommended that Akpoti-Uduaghan might not serve the entire six months’ suspension if she tendered a formal apology to the senate for actions deemed disrespectful.

During the deliberation on the matter, seven motions, based on the recommendations of the ethics committee report, were tabled for voice vote. The second motion stated that if Akpoti-Uduaghan apologised, there will be reconciliation. On this the voice vote was overwhelmingly no, but the senate president countered and ruled yes.

In addition to the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s salary and security details would be withdrawn, and she would be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises.

Her office would also be locked, but her legislative aides would continue to receive their salaries during this period.

The senate, however, ruled out the panel’s recommendation on tendering of apology by ruling that such action would only be entertained after the six-month suspension and if she submitted a formal apology.

But Akpoti-Uduaghan, who briefly interrupted the proceedings, after the adoption of the report, said, “This injustice against me will not be sustained. I will fight against it.”

Interestingly, it was Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who moved for the amendment of the recommendation that sought to withhold the salaries and allowances of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s staff on the grounds of empathy.

Akpabio, who described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband as his friend, explained how he slept for three days in a hotel located within the premises of Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, during the suspended senator’s wedding.

He also stressed that his attendance at the wedding signified his closeness to the family.

But sounding a bit different, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the red chamber remained a mature institution that must be treated with respect.

At the same time, former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, raised concern about what he claimed were attempts to silence Akpoti-Uduaghan over her sexual harassment claim.

The seven-point Senate recommendation read by Imasuen included, “One, that the Senate does suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of Senate standing rules, bringing the presiding officer and the entire Senate to public opprobrium.

“Two, that for the Senate to consider lifting or reducing the duration of the suspension, Senator Natasha Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before reconsideration.

“Three, that the Senate suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan with effect from March 6, 2025, from all legislative activities.

“Four, that her office be locked up for the duration of her suspension and that she hands over all Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“Five, that for the duration of her suspension, she must not be seen within the vicinity of the Senate or the National Assembly, including her staff.

“Six, that her salaries and allowances, including those of her legislative aides, be suspended, and that all security details assigned to her be withdrawn for the period of her suspension.

“Seven, that during her suspension, she be barred from representing herself locally and internationally as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; and senators Jimoh Ibrahim, Sunday Karimi, Francis Fadahunsi, Mohammed Dandutse, Cyril Fasuyi, and Adams Oshiomhole, who contributed to the debate, commended the panel for a perfect job.

They also chided Akpoti-Uduaghan for disobeying the senate rules and lamented that the development had brought the image of the institution into disrepute.

They warned that not carrying out the recommendations of the panel would lay a bad precedent that could tarnish the reputation of senators.

But it was Kalu, who moved for the amendment of the recommendation that sought to withhold the salaries and allowances of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s staff on the grounds of empathy.

Kalu stated, “We cannot punish the aides of Senator Natasha for an offence they did not commit. They are staff of the National Assembly and they have no other farm or means of livelihood apart from the salaries they earn from the senate and, as such, it will be wrong for us as a senate to deny them and their families their salaries.

“I move that we should, please, amend that recommendation and allow them to earn their salaries.”

The senate then agreed with Kalu’s suggestion and saved the Kogi senator’s aides from losing their salaries for six months.

After a lengthy debate on the report by senators, all the recommendations were adopted by through a voice vote, with a slight amendment to the sixth recommendation, allowing her aides to receive their salaries and allowances in order not to suffer unduly.

Attempts made by Former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to stop the red chamber from withdrawing the security aides of the suspended senator failed as the senate president rejected them.

After the adoption of the report, Akpoti-Uduaghan briefly interrupted the proceedings.

She said, “This injustice against me will not be sustained. I will fight against it.”

She was thereafter escorted out of the chamber by the Serjeant-At-Arms personnel in the chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan quickly hastened to her car, and rebuffed press interview, as she hopped into the black SUV already waiting for her and sped off.

But in her verified Facebook page last night, Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed to continue to discharge her duties as the daily elected federal lawmaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She also pledged to provide quality representation to her constituents till 2027 and beyond.

She stated, “Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 … and beyond.”

Earlier, before the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan had resubmitted a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio during plenary, this time on behalf of her constituents, led by one Zubairu Yakubu.

After confirming there were no legal barriers, Akpabio directed her to formally lay the petition before the senate.

Her petition was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, chaired by Imasuen, with a mandate to report back within four weeks.

Akpabio later told the senate that he once slept in a hotel located within the premises of the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana Kogi State during the wedding of Akpoti-Uduaghan for three days.

He described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband as his good friend, stressing that his attendance at their wedding demonstrated his closeness to the family.

The senate president said, “The person we are talking about here is the wife of my very good friend or so I thought. I slept in Dangote cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, on the night of Senator Natasha’s wedding because the Kogi airport lights were in a poor state.”

He said as Senate President, he had the responsibility to look at the rules of the senate.

Akpabio stated, “The rules give me the power to give ruling on points of order. I’m in the best position to interpret the rules of the senate.”

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, denied threatening Akpoti-Uduaghan during a midnight conversation with her and challenged security agencies to investigate his claims.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s colleague from Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Karimi, apologised to Akpabio for backing her for a leadership role.

The senate warned the Kogi Central lawmaker to stop violating the Standing Rules of the upper chamber.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Monguno, gave the warning after reporting to the senate that Akpoti-Uduaghan had persistently refused to stand to her feet anytime the senate president led procession to commence the days plenary, in clear violation of the Senate Standing Orders 55(1).

Monguno said Akpoti-Uduaghan could not hide under a session of the rules to air her opinions and at the same time disregard other provisions in the Standing Orders.

Monguno said, “Senator Natasha has been consistently and persistently in breach of this rules. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. If you are seeking refuge always under order 10, you cannot approbate and reprobate. We urge her to study the rules and comply in observance and not in breach.”

Senate is a Mature Institution, Deserves Respect, Says First Lady, Charges Women

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, reacted to the recent controversy trailing the Nigerian Senate, saying the red chamber remained a mature institution that must be treated with respect.

Her remarks came amid allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of office levelled against Akpabio by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking to newsmen at State House, Abuja, while commemorating the International Women’s Day, Mrs. Tinubu dismissed concerns over the senate’s handling of issues, insisting that the lawmakers are “doing what is needful”.

The first lady, who served in the senate for 12 years from 2011 to 2023, said the upper legislative chamber should be a place of honour, not controversy.

She said, “I know with what is going on in the Senate, you’ll say, why am I not taking a position? I believe that Senate is doing what is needful, because that’s what it is, it’s an inside place, and it’s a mature chambers.

“We shouldn’t be hearing things like that. It’s a mature chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time.”

Reflecting on her 12-year stay in the senate, Mrs. Tinubu encouraged women to carry themselves with dignity and confidence, urging them not to allow themselves to be in positions where they could be treated as second class citizens.

She said, “Women, raise yourself. Don’t be in a position that men will be talking to you in ways that are unacceptable. You can always shut them down before they start.”

Ex-Presidential Aide, Laolu Akande, Alleges Gang-up against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

A former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, has raised concern over what he claimed were attempts to silence Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Weighing in on the issue during an interview on a television programme, Akande urged the Senate to stop what he described as gang-up against the lawmaker.

“They need to stop all these images, meetings, and ganging up against this woman. That has to stop. The leadership of the Senate needs to show us that there is going to be a dispassionate consideration of her allegations.

“Once that is sorted, if you think that there is a need to punish her for violating the rules, it is the better way to handle it. This idea of all of the men coming out and brandishing the rules is not looking pretty at all.

“This woman has said to the whole world that she has been sexually harassed. We have to be careful, the Nigerian Senate has to be careful not to create an impression that we are trying to silence her.

“What we have been seen so far is a lot of men holding meetings, speaking out, coming to the media to run this woman down. It is a poor reflection on the Nigerian Senate,” he stayed

It’s an Aberration for Courts to Stop Senate from Performing Its Duty , Says Ex-Speaker

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and Professor of Law, Ali Ahmad, has faulted the interim injunctions from courts stopping the National Assembly from performing its constitutional function.

He spoke against the backdrop of the lingering feud between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Senate had referred Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions over her altercation with Akpabio.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, however, an order restraining the 2nd Defendant (Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct from proceeding with the purported investigation against the Kogi senator for “alleged misconduct, sequel to the events that occurred at the plenary of the 2nd Defendant on the 20th day of February 2025, pursuant to the referral by the 2nd Defendant on the 25th of February 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

But Ali Ahmad, who also asked the Senate President to step aside to allow for a proper investigation of the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by the Senator expressed concern over the court issuance of interim injunction to stop another arm of government from performing its constitutionally donated duties.

Ahmad, in a chat news men said, “It is unfortunate that the court has just issued an interim order stopping the Senate from performing its constitutional function. This is an aberration.”

According to him, Section 456 of the constitution grants each of the arms of government its distinct powers, adding, “It’s wrong for an arm of government to purport to stop another arm from exercising its constitutionally donated powers, it cannot do that.

“When a court stops Senate from performing its constitutionally guaranteed powers, it’s not done anywhere, it’s just like the assembly and the executive passing a law and assenting the law.

“To say that the court cannot pass the judgement, that is unconstitutional or National Assembly passing a resolution that the president cannot sign a budget or cannot present a budget.”

Ijaw Youths Decry Calls for Akpabio’s Ouster

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN), has condemned calls for the impeachment of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the controversy involving him and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group described any impeachment move against Akpabio as unnecessary, stressing that some paid agents and vested interests were working round the clock to ignite instability in the Senate with the ongoing drama.

“We are constrained to vehemently condemn the unnecessary calls for the impeachment of the Senate President by paid agents motivated by interests other than patriotism.

“A willful attempt to foment instability in the Senate cannot be the right way to approach any controversy. We are against it,” the IYN stated in a statement signed by the president and the secretary, Frank Ebikabo and Federal Ebiaridor respectively.

IYN called for transparency and objectivity in the handling of the matter, saying it has implicit confidence in the leadership abilities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Labour Party Urges a Revisit of Her Case

The Labour Party (LP), has called on the Senate to reconsider the six-month suspension slammed on Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a telephone interview, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described the Senate’s decision as disheartening, particularly as it coincided with International Women’s Day.

While acknowledging that the suspension was based on alleged breaches of Senate rules, Ifoh noted that the allegations of sexual harassment Akpoti-Uduaghan made against Akpabio had not been properly investigated.

According to Labour party, “What the Senate has done is illegal and unlikely to stand. They suspended the senator without granting her fair hearing and disregarded a court ruling that barred them from taking such action.”

He further emphasised that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension has denied the people of Kogi Central their constitutional right to representation, as she was elected to serve their interests, not just her own.

Ezekwesili: It’s Vicious Abuse of Power

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has described the six-month suspension slammed on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by the Senate as a “vicious abuse of power”.

Ezekwesili, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said instead of probing the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Akpabio, the red chambers “decided to choose the ignoble path of vicious abuse of power and desecration of our public institution.”

She stated, “When men because of little power fleetingly acquired start speaking like they are God, we all must remember what history reveals of their kind.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. You have inspired a Generation. You have inspired all credible citizens. You will never walk alone,” she stated.

”Investigate the accusation of sexual harassment is all that sensible Nigerians have collectively asked the @NGRSenate to do, but no, they have decided to choose the ignoble path of vicious abuse of power and desecration of our Public Institution @nassnigeria.”