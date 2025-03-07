FG to Establish DDR Camp in North-west to Rehabilitate Low-risk Terrorists

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The federal government yesterday unveiled its plan to establish the second Operation Safe Corridor’s Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) Camp to deradicalize and rehabilitate low-risk terrorists who willfully laid down their arms in the North-west zone.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), Major General Adamu Laka, made this disclosure while addressing a delegation from the Alliance of Sahel States, who were on a study tour at the Centre.

General Laka also stressed that the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has dislodged Boko Haram from its former strongholds and successfully degraded their capacity to wage large-scale insurgency in the region.

He said, “It is heartening to inform you that we are in the process of establishing the second Operation Safe Corridor Camp, which will soon be operational in the North-west zone.

“Various states are complementing the government’s efforts; for instance, the Borno State government developed the Borno Model for managing the mass surrender situation in the state.

“Currently, the Technical Working Group to harmonize these models into a hybrid model has been inaugurated.

“Nigeria is your brother; we are facing the same threats. Let us come together as a team to solve the threat of terrorism, which is affecting the sub-region and preventing development.”

The National Coordinator said that the deradicalization of ex-combatants started in the Nigerian Correctional Service in 2015 and has been replicated in other custodial centers in the country due to its success.

He recalled that the federal government established the Operation Safe Corridor at Mallam Sidi, Gombe State, to encourage willing low-risk associates to lay down their arms.

The program, according to General Laka, aims to deradicalize, rehabilitate, and reintegrate low-risk members of the terrorist group with the ultimate goal of remolding them into better citizens of the nation.

He stated that the camp has graduated almost 3,000 clients since its inception.

General Laka noted that by coming together in this spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation, they strengthen their resolve and enhance their capabilities to effectively counter terrorism.

“It is interesting to note that Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Benin Republic have demonstrated this cooperation, both in kinetic and non-kinetic efforts, by agreeing to synergize their military efforts under the framework of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and setting up the Multi-National Joint Task Force.

“This task force has dislodged Boko Haram from its former strongholds and successfully degraded their capacity to wage large-scale insurgency in the region,” he said.

Leader of the delegation, Hon. Aliyu Gebi, said the study tour is both timely and relevant, emphasizing its potential to deepen their knowledge, foster collaboration, and strengthen teamwork in regional counterterrorism efforts.