AAJ Express Introduces Direct Export Service to US, Europe, others

Raheem Akingbolu

A leading logistics firm, AAJ Express Logistics Limited has launched its Direct Export Service (DES) to the United Kingdom(UK), United States(US), Canada and 11 countries across Europe.

The achievement makes AAJ Express the first indigenous Nigerian logistics company to independently offer such a service, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

With a significant investment in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, AAJ Express is set to redefine export logistics, offering affordable, seamless, and efficient delivery solutions. Customers can now enjoy a hassle-free export process, with real-time tracking and delivery times ranging between three to seven working days.

Speaking on the launch, Founder/CEO of AAJ Express, Adekunle Adeyemo, highlighted the company’s dedication to advancing Nigeria’s logistics landscape.

He said the company is partnering with a number of airlines locally and globally to deliver seamless services.

“After successfully launching our nationwide doorstep delivery service in 2024, we have taken another giant leap within a year by launching our Direct Export Service. This is a historic first for an indigenous logistics company in Nigeria. With our physical offices and operations teams in the USA and UK, we are positioned to provide exporters, e-commerce businesses, corporate clients, and individuals with world-class, tech-driven logistics solutions at an affordable cost,” he said.

The new service is designed to support Nigeria’s growing export industry, particularly benefiting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and e-commerce businesses seeking reliable, cost-effective, and transparent international shipping solutions.

The company CEO urged the federal government to reduce human interference and allow the logistics ecosystem to run on automation, saying it would drastically reduce the cost of operations and service.

The company’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric services has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, BusinessDay Newspaper recognised AAJ Express as the Most Innovative Logistics Company of the Year, a testament to its industry leadership and commitment to service excellence.

Currently operating 40 express centers across Nigeria, AAJ Express has outlined ambitious expansion plans to enhance accessibility and coverage nationwide.

The launch of its Direct Export Service marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey, bringing world-class logistics solutions closer to Nigerian businesses and individuals looking to expand their global reach.

With this groundbreaking initiative, the AAJ Express boss said the company was setting new standards in export logistics, strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global trade network, and empowering businesses to compete effectively on an international scale.