We Can Upset Super Eagles in Uyo, Zimbabwe Coach Boasts

Zimbabwe Head Coach, Michael Nees, has boasted his team can cause a big upset by beating the Super Eagles in Uyo when both teams clash in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier later this month.

Zimbabwe will be guests of Nigeria on March 25 in Uyo in continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

With Rwanda, South Africa and Benin Republic all tied on seven points in Group C, Super Eagles are fifth on three points, next to fourth placed Lesotho with five points from four matches. Zimbabwe are bottom on two points.

But in what appears a mind game, the Zimbabwe’s Copper Bullets gaffer believes that they are in the same boat as lowly Eagles after four games.

“Like us, Nigeria have their back against the wall, they are like wounded lions who want to turn the page (after a poor start to the qualifiers,” Nees said on Brila FM radio yesterday

“It will be an exciting game and Nigeria are beatable in Uyo.”

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in Rwanda when they clashed in the reverse tie in November 2023.

Also, the Super Eagles drew two of their home games in the campaign (1-1 vs Lesotho, 1-1 vs South Africa) to find themselves in this precarious situation.

Looking ahead of this month’s clash Nees is confident his side can add to the Eagles’ poor home form.

“Everybody knows Nigeria (Super Eagles) are better than their current position and our positions are similar,” the 57-year-old German said on Brila FM.

The Eagles are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in their last seven clashes, recording four wins and three draws.

Also, the first and only time the Eagles lost to Zimbabwe was in 1981, which was a 2-0 defeat in a friendly game.